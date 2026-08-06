Why Grand Maester Orwyle From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

The brutal war between the Greens and the Blacks has countless people caught in the crossfire in "House of the Dragon," and one of them is Grand Maester Orwyle, played by British actor Kurt Egyiawan. While initially working for Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) in King's Landing, he finds himself serving Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) after she seizes the capital.

Even while serving Rhaenyra, Grand Maester Orwyle still assists the Greens, as shown when he helps Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) acquire moon tea in an effort to terminate Helaena Targaryen's (Phia Saban) pregnancy. If Egyiawan looks familiar, that's because he racked up a healthy list of TV roles before joining one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max.

Egyiawan joined a galaxy far, far away in Disney+'s "Andor" Season 2, where he played the Imperial attendant Grymish. He appears in three episodes as one of the assistants helping Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) on the planet Ghorman. The storyline sees the Empire stoking the fires of an underground resistance so it has an excuse to crush the population and strip the planet of resources needed to build the Death Star.