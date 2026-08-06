Why Grand Maester Orwyle From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
The brutal war between the Greens and the Blacks has countless people caught in the crossfire in "House of the Dragon," and one of them is Grand Maester Orwyle, played by British actor Kurt Egyiawan. While initially working for Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) in King's Landing, he finds himself serving Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) after she seizes the capital.
Even while serving Rhaenyra, Grand Maester Orwyle still assists the Greens, as shown when he helps Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) acquire moon tea in an effort to terminate Helaena Targaryen's (Phia Saban) pregnancy. If Egyiawan looks familiar, that's because he racked up a healthy list of TV roles before joining one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max.
Egyiawan joined a galaxy far, far away in Disney+'s "Andor" Season 2, where he played the Imperial attendant Grymish. He appears in three episodes as one of the assistants helping Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) on the planet Ghorman. The storyline sees the Empire stoking the fires of an underground resistance so it has an excuse to crush the population and strip the planet of resources needed to build the Death Star.
Kurt Egyiawan also had roles in The Exorcist series and The Agency
Aside from playing Grand Maester Orwyle in "House of the Dragon," Kurt Egyiawan appeared as Eloge, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, in Jesse Eisenberg's acclaimed 2024 film "A Real Pain." His other TV roles include the underworld soul Adrian in Netflix's "Kaos" and Philip Dust in the mind-bending miniseries "Bodies." He also briefly appeared as civil servant Roger Barrowby in the first season of Apple TV's "Slow Horses," one of the best British spy shows.
Egyiawan had a series-regular role across both seasons of Fox's "The Exorcist" as Father Bennett, a Vatican priest and security liaison. He is initially at odds with Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) following a possession gone wrong in Mexico City, but eventually becomes a vital ally.
More recently, Egyiawan starred opposite Michael Fassbender in "The Agency" as Sudanese intelligence operative Osman Abdel-Aziz, a role he reprised in Season 2. Osman is tasked with protecting the secrecy of peace negotiations, which involves monitoring Dr. Samia Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith).