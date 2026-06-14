5 Best British Spy Shows, Ranked

James Bond might be the most famous spy in the world, but some of Britain's best spy shows actually rely on subverting expectations regarding the likes of MI5 and MI6 for the modern era. Because 007's adventures on the big screen are always loud, bombastic, and rake in millions at the box office, it would be easy to assume that every single spy story has to do the same. But that's not exactly the case.

Surveillance, espionage, and intelligence gathering is often a much quieter affair — which makes the spy genre perfect for the limitations of the small screen. In the last few decades, British audiences have been treated to some truly binge-worthy TV shows about spies, featuring ambitious storytelling, major stars, and jaw-dropping twists.