Spaceship Earth TV Series, Inspired By EPCOT Ride, In The Works At Disney+

You can thank the Phoenicians for this one: Disney+ has ordered a pilot for "Spaceship Earth," a new adventure series inspired by the ride of the same name at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park, TVLine has learned.

From 20th Television, here's what we can expect from the TV series: "When a mission to avert an imminent global cataclysm goes awry, a small band of teenagers from Earth's past and future must join forces to confront a threat as vast and mysterious as time itself."

Jason Fuchs will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Michael Waldron, Adam Fischbah and Adam Fasullo, and director Lee Tolant Krieger.

For the uninitiated, Spaceship Earth is the slow-moving ride located inside EPCOT's iconic geosphere. Currently narrated by Dame Judi Dench, the ride takes viewers on an educational journey through humanity's many technological advancements — from cavemen's earliest encounters with woolly mammoths, to the invention of the personal computer in a garage in California.

The cast of "Spaceship Earth" has yet to be announced, nor is there a tentative premiere date, should the pilot be ordered to series.