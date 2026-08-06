Casting News: James Marsden's Apple TV Comedy, David Spade Reprising Joe Dirt, And More
James Marsden continues to build out his Apple TV portfolio.
Following a season-long stint opposite Jon Hamm on "Your Friends & Neighbors" — check out our finale recap here — Marsden will star in and executive-produce "Bad News Dads," currently in development at the streamer, Deadline reports.
Based on the forthcoming novel by Adam Frost and adapted by "You're the Worst" creator Stephen Falk, the potential half-hour comedy centers on "an inept men's baseball rec league team where one of the players' wives dies in a suspicious accident, and the friendship-starved Ben (Marsden) leads two of his teammates in an impromptu and often misguided investigation into what they increasingly come to think was murder," according to the official logline.
Marsden is also attached to another Apple TV series still awaiting a premiere date: action thriller "Disavowed." His character, CIA case officer Brad Griffin, "is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin's head."
In other casting news...
- David Spade is set to reprise his role as Joe Dirt in an animated sequel series currently in development at Fox, Deadline reports. This would mark the second follow-up to the 2001 cult classic, following 2015's made-for-Crackle sequel "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser."
- TikTok sensation Lala Sadii will star in the scripted series "Lala IRL" in the works at Disney Channel and Disney+, according to Variety. Based on Sadii's real-life rise to stardom, the series "gives us a 'behind-the-screens' look at the girl whose dreams went supernova, and the collateral damage from the blast."
- Starz's untitled Black rodeo drama has added three to its cast as series regulars: DeWanda Wise ("Three Women") as eldest Clarke sibling Anaya Clarke-Reagan, who is the mayor of Trinity City; Tian Richards ("Tom Swift") as Anaya's openly gay younger brother Rodney Clarke; and Marcus Mitchell ("Chicago Fire") as star bull rider Julius Calhoun.
- Disney Channel's "Big City Greens" has added Stephen King, Luke Combs, Dylan Sprouse, Megan Stalter, Chad Michael Murray, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes to its guest cast in Season 5, premiering Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. Watch a new trailer: