Casting News: James Marsden's Apple TV Comedy, David Spade Reprising Joe Dirt, And More

James Marsden continues to build out his Apple TV portfolio.

Following a season-long stint opposite Jon Hamm on "Your Friends & Neighbors" — check out our finale recap here — Marsden will star in and executive-produce "Bad News Dads," currently in development at the streamer, Deadline reports.

Based on the forthcoming novel by Adam Frost and adapted by "You're the Worst" creator Stephen Falk, the potential half-hour comedy centers on "an inept men's baseball rec league team where one of the players' wives dies in a suspicious accident, and the friendship-starved Ben (Marsden) leads two of his teammates in an impromptu and often misguided investigation into what they increasingly come to think was murder," according to the official logline.

Marsden is also attached to another Apple TV series still awaiting a premiere date: action thriller "Disavowed." His character, CIA case officer Brad Griffin, "is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin's head."