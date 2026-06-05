Your Friends & Neighbors Finale Recap: Ashe's To Ashes — Plus, Grade Season 2!

Yep, there's another dead body on "Your Friends & Neighbors"... and yep, Coop is right in the middle of it again.

Friday's Season 2 finale picks up right where we left off, with Owen Ashe's body lying lifeless on the ground after that drug-fueled tussle. Nick wants to call 911, but Coop stops him: "I am not getting arrested again!" Even if he's innocent, he's afraid of being put through the legal wringer one more time. Barney agrees ("We've all got a lot to lose"), and they get to work cleaning up the crime scene. (Coop is also careful to yank the security camera footage.) But when they're carrying out Ashe's body, Sam happens to walk through the door. Oops.

Coop tries to explain — they didn't kill him "on purpose"! — and Sam admits she was planning to break up with him anyway. But she is freaked out by the prospect of becoming a suspect after another man in her life ends up dead. ("Why does every relationship I have lead to criminal charges?") Coop tells her they were planning to dump his body in a river upstate, but she has a better idea: Bury it in the massive hole that's been dug out for a pool at a house she's selling. They're about to pour concrete over it and seal it up tight. So Coop, Barney, and Nick drive to the house with Ashe's body in the back... only Ashe suddenly springs back to life!

He immediately starts punching and wrestling with the guys, and Nick veers off the road into a lake. They all make it out of the car to the surface, except Ashe, who's still inside as it sinks to the bottom. They figure this is a stroke of luck, and it'll look like an accident — until they realize Ashe is still in the back seat. So they swim back down to plant Ashe in the driver's seat before walking back home, with Coop ominously noting in narration: "Three can keep a secret... if two of them are dead."