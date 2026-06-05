Your Friends & Neighbors Finale Recap: Ashe's To Ashes — Plus, Grade Season 2!
Yep, there's another dead body on "Your Friends & Neighbors"... and yep, Coop is right in the middle of it again.
Friday's Season 2 finale picks up right where we left off, with Owen Ashe's body lying lifeless on the ground after that drug-fueled tussle. Nick wants to call 911, but Coop stops him: "I am not getting arrested again!" Even if he's innocent, he's afraid of being put through the legal wringer one more time. Barney agrees ("We've all got a lot to lose"), and they get to work cleaning up the crime scene. (Coop is also careful to yank the security camera footage.) But when they're carrying out Ashe's body, Sam happens to walk through the door. Oops.
Coop tries to explain — they didn't kill him "on purpose"! — and Sam admits she was planning to break up with him anyway. But she is freaked out by the prospect of becoming a suspect after another man in her life ends up dead. ("Why does every relationship I have lead to criminal charges?") Coop tells her they were planning to dump his body in a river upstate, but she has a better idea: Bury it in the massive hole that's been dug out for a pool at a house she's selling. They're about to pour concrete over it and seal it up tight. So Coop, Barney, and Nick drive to the house with Ashe's body in the back... only Ashe suddenly springs back to life!
He immediately starts punching and wrestling with the guys, and Nick veers off the road into a lake. They all make it out of the car to the surface, except Ashe, who's still inside as it sinks to the bottom. They figure this is a stroke of luck, and it'll look like an accident — until they realize Ashe is still in the back seat. So they swim back down to plant Ashe in the driver's seat before walking back home, with Coop ominously noting in narration: "Three can keep a secret... if two of them are dead."
Sam is ready to say goodbye
Two weeks later, Ashe's disappearance has everyone talking at the country club. Coop and Barney play it cool, but Nick is clearly shaken by the ordeal. Ashe's daughter Delilah is emotionally numb as she jets off overseas, giving Hunter a kiss goodbye on her way out. Sam, meanwhile, puts up a for-sale sign outside her house. She doesn't know where she's headed, she tells Coop, but she's tired of trying to fit in around here. Mel shows her book to an editor friend, who tells her it's well-written but boring. She suggests that Mel write about Coop's affair and arrest, but Mel doesn't want to exploit her family like that. And in a goodwill gesture, Coop wires $600 million of Ashe's money back to his estate.
Coop and Barney ask Nick to free up some of the money they were hiding in Nick's gyms, but Nick doesn't want to make any suspicious moves while the heat is on them. (He's clearly struggling with all of this, too.) Elena then presses Coop for her cut of the money, but Coop's hands are tied. She's fed up: Coop tries to get her to wait, but she tells him she can't wait any longer. Plus, Coop tracks down his sister Ali and admits he's a mess: "Every time I feel like I've found myself, I turn around and realize I am more lost than ever." She encourages him to "face the strange," like in Bowie's "Changes," and gives him a couch to crash on for the night.
Is it too late for Coop to get his family back?
It's Father's Day at the country club, and Coop marvels at how everyone's moved on from Ashe's disappearance. (He also counsels a friend to stop cheating on his wife and give his family another chance.) Well, not everyone has moved on: Nick is sulking and drinking heavily, and when Barney tries to talk him off the ledge, they get into a physical fight. Coop does his best to break it up, but Nick throws them both to the ground, making a huge scene. Barney tells his wife that Nick was just drunk, but she can tell he's lying. She can't trust him anymore, and she tells him not to come home. Ouch.
Speaking of "ouch": Elena couldn't wait, so she lets that drug dealer Felix inside Nick's house with his croneys to rip the place off. They take way too much, though, and Felix punches Elena in the mouth to make it look real. Coop and Mel ditch the country club and take their kids to the bowling alley in honor of Coop's dad, and they almost look like a happy family again. Coop asks Mel if she thinks they could scale back, and she reminds him they once shared a tiny apartment infested with cockroaches. As for all their fancy things, "I would have traded all of it to keep our family together," she tells him. She'd be happy to scale back, she says... if he would promise to tell her the truth.
Yeah, about that: Coop gets a text from Ashe's lawyer DeMille, and they meet in the parking lot, with DeMille hinting that he knows Ashe isn't coming back. He hands over the incriminating footage of Coop robbing Ashe's house, and he also claims he wasn't behind Coop's van kidnapping. So was that the work of Cricket Birch? Mel spots Coop talking with DeMille, so she knows he's hiding something. Barney ends up crashing at Coop's, Mel starts writing again — maybe about Coop this time? — and a lone fisherman gets his line caught on something strange in the lake where Ashe's car sank. Uh-oh... this story isn't over yet, is it?
"Your Friends & Neighbors" is set to return for Season 3 with Joshua Jackson and Michelle Monaghan joining the cast. Give the Season 2 finale — and Season 2 as a whole — a grade in our polls, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.