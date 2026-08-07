Save The Dates: Conan O'Brien's HBO Debut, Nicolas Cage's John Madden Biopic, And More

Conan O'Brien must go... to HBO.

The comedian's former HBO Max-exclusive travelogue, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is now an HBO original. Beginning with Season 3, premiering Friday, August 21, new episodes will air at 9 p.m. (Of course, like all HBO original series, episodes will be made available on HBO Max concurrent with their linear premiere.)

A newly released trailer (embedded above) previews O'Brien's trips to four continents, visiting the Netherlands, the Philippines, Morocco, and India this go-round. With four episodes this cycle, the finale will fall on Friday, September 11.

O'Brien is also set to return for his third stint as host of the Academy Awards. The 99th Oscars will air Sunday, March 14, 2027, on ABC.