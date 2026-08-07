Save The Dates: Conan O'Brien's HBO Debut, Nicolas Cage's John Madden Biopic, And More
Conan O'Brien must go... to HBO.
The comedian's former HBO Max-exclusive travelogue, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is now an HBO original. Beginning with Season 3, premiering Friday, August 21, new episodes will air at 9 p.m. (Of course, like all HBO original series, episodes will be made available on HBO Max concurrent with their linear premiere.)
A newly released trailer (embedded above) previews O'Brien's trips to four continents, visiting the Netherlands, the Philippines, Morocco, and India this go-round. With four episodes this cycle, the finale will fall on Friday, September 11.
O'Brien is also set to return for his third stint as host of the Academy Awards. The 99th Oscars will air Sunday, March 14, 2027, on ABC.
In other scheduling news...
- Prime Video's "Madden," starring Nicolas Cage as legendary football coach and commentator John Madden, will touch down this fall. Amazon has announced that the David O. Russell-directed biopic will begin streaming Wednesday, November 18. The film "chronicles John Madden's incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis (played by Christian Bale) — from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Oakland Raiders, to becoming football's most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game," according to the official logline. Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis also star. Watch a sneak peek above.
- "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 7 will premiere with a supersized episode Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Returning this season are housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, and friend Britani Bateman. Friend Ashley Quai also enters the mix. Watch a sneak peek:
- The five-episode miniseries "Tip Toe," starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey as neighbors whose relationship takes a terrifying turn, will make its Stateside debut October 2 on Starz. New episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays.