Casting News: Jodie Comer's HBO Series, Love Story's JFK Jr. Joins Horror Story, And More
Emmy winner Jodie Comer is taking her talents to HBO.
The "Killing Eve" star will headline the HBO limited series "The Chain," TVLine has learned. She'll play Rachel, "a suburban mom who must consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped," according to the official description.
Based on the bestselling novel by Adrian McKinty, "The Chain" follows a criminal scheme where a parent's child is kidnapped and the only way to get them back is for the parent to kidnap another child. "The Leftovers" alum Damon Lindelof will write and executive-produce the limited series, which is said to be "expanding the mythology" of McKinty's novel, and will serve as showrunner as well. HBO handed the project a straight-to-series order in January.
Comer is best known to TV fans for playing killer-for-hire Villanelle in the BBC America thriller "Killing Eve," a role that won her the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama in 2019. Her other TV credits include "The White Princess" and the British COVID medical drama "Help."
In other casting news...
* Paul Anthony Kelly, who recently starred as John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's "Love Story," has joined the Season 13 cast of "American Horror Story," re-teaming with producer Ryan Murphy. No details on his character have been released. Season 13 of "AHS," with returning stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters, will air this fall on FX.
* Conan O'Brien will return as host of the Oscars for the third consecutive year when it airs Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. on ABC.
* Netflix's Vegas-set drama "The Roman," starring Oscar Isaac and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, has added Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Alec Baldwin ("30 Rock"), and David Costabile ("Breaking Bad") to its cast, Variety reports.
* Michael Ealy ("Power Book II: Ghost") has joined Matt Dillon and Will Patton in the cast of MGM+'s reboot of "The Magnificent Seven," according to Deadline. He'll play Vin Tanner, the role played by Steve McQueen in the 1960 original.