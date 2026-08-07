Hal Williams Guest-Starred On One Of The Last Gunsmoke Episodes Ever Aired

You best know him as Lester Jenkins on "227" or police officer "Smitty" Smith on "Sanford and Son," but in 1975, late actor Hal Williams also scored a guest-starring role in one of the last episodes of the greatest Western TV shows ever produced: "Gunsmoke." That episode — titled "Hard Labor" — served as the 20th episode of the show's 20th and final season.

Directed by Bernard McEveety, the plot centered on Marshal Matt Dillon (played by James Arness) after he is unjustly convicted of murder by the corrupt Judge Flood (played by actor John Colicos) and sentenced to a life of grueling work in a hidden silver mine operating as a forced-labor camp.

Williams plays Widge Spott, a former slave who works for Flood as a cook in the mines. When Matt organizes a breakout attempt alongside fellow captives like Dan Fifer (Ben Piazza) and Elton (Kevin Coughlin), Widge shifts his allegiance. During their escape, he helps outgun Judge Flood and his right-hand thug Osuna (Gregory Sierra) and assists in bringing the bad guys back to Dodge City to face justice.