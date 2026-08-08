What To Watch This Week: 30 Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 "The Chosen In the Wild With Bear Grylls" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, and Luke Dimyan join "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins as Grylls leads them through Utah's treacherous Castle Valley, Canyonlands, the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest.

📺 7 p.m. "NASCAR Americana" (USA Network)

The three-week docuseries event inspired by America's 250th birthday explores NASCAR's unique place in the American story.

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" (Bravo)

Seven of the most iconic Real Housewives — Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow — are whooping it up for a girls' trip like no other.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Him I Knew" (Lifetime movie)

After surviving a violent attack, a woman returns home to a husband who feels subtly different; Giovanni DeVal, Segen Gebremariam, and Rich Lowe star.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

📺 9 p.m. "Somebody Knows Something" (Freeform, two-episode premiere)

True crime influencer Kara Chamberlain investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases.

🎥 "Michael" (Starz)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

🤣 "Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Mourinho" (Netflix documentary)

The documentary charts José Mourinho's rise as one of the world's top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

📺 "Let's Marry Harry" Season 1 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Reacher" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

📺 "X-Men '97" Season 2 finale (Disney+)

📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

📺 "Gone" Season 1 finale (BritBox)

📺 "My Brilliant Career" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Modern, rebellious Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) dreams only of writing. Choosing an exciting career over a safe marriage is easy — until she falls in love unexpectedly.

📺 "Tires" Season 3 (Netflix, 12-episode binge)

⚾️ 6:30 p.m. MLB Field of Dreams Game (Netflix)

🇺🇸 9 p.m. The 2026 Patriot Games (ABC)

🎥 "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" (Hulu documentary)

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, the blink-182 drummer embarks on a raw and redemptive journey.

🎥 7 p.m. "Camp Rock 3" (Disney Channel movie)

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

📺 "Honest Renovations" Season 4 (The Roku Channel, three-episode binge)

🤣 9 p.m. "Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes" (HBO comedy special)

🎥 "Don't Say Good Luck" (Netflix movie)

Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she's living with even more drama at home than on the stage; Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jon Lovitz co-star.

🎥 "Girls Like Girls" (Peacock)

🎥 "Normal" (HBO Max)

🎥 "The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn" (Director's Cut) (Hulu)

🎥 8 p.m. "A Murder Between Friends" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

When six friends vacation at the country estate of a legendary true crime TV star, the last thing they expect is to find one of them murdered in a hot tub! Joan Collins, Nadia Bjorlin, Jacob Young, Trent Garrett, Toby-Alexander Smith, and Jim Borstelmann star.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

🎥 8 p.m. "Aussie at Heart" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Samara (Rhiannon Fish), a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate (Daniel Lissing), her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple's anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Daughter She Left Behind" (Lifetime movie)

After years spent working internationally, a woman must fight to save not only her daughter's life, but the trust and love they lost along the way; Kate del Castillo and Carissa Murray star.