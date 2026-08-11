Quote Of The Day By Jennifer Garner: 'Look In The Mirror Less, Obsess Less, And Look At The Rest Of The World...
Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about success and self-confidence.
The actress became a household name when she starred as Sydney Bristow in ABC's "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. She went on to become a Hollywood icon, starring in memorable films such as "13 Going on 30," "Catch Me If You Can," "Daredevil," "Juno," "Valentine's Day," "Dallas Buyers Club," and "Mother's Day," among others.
During the course of her career, she has appeared in TV series such as "Significant Others," "Time of Your Life," "Felicity," and "Camping." In 2023, she starred as Evie in Starz's "Party Down" revival. She currently stars as Hannah Hall in Apple TV's "The Last Thing He Told Me," which wrapped Season 2 in April 2026 and has yet to be renewed for Season 3, and as Hollis Shaw in Peacock's "The Five Star Weekend," which was recently renewed for Season 2.
With such a variety of work under her belt, who better than Garner to deliver today's quote of the day?
Quote of the Day by Jennifer Garner
"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead."
The above quote comes from a 2022 Harper's Bazaar interview with Jennifer Garner where the Hollywood icon intended to share some beauty tips, but she ended up revealing something even more profound.
Deeper Meaning of Garner's Quote — Confidence
When prompted to share her favorite beauty advice, Jennifer Garner shared some wisdom on how to live life with confidence. Her words are actually a reminder to women — and everyone — that the latest, greatest beauty tip isn't the most important thing in life. Forget whatever luxury cream, serum, or laser treatment TikTok is trying to sell you, and instead, find enough confidence within yourself to stop obsessing over what you see in the mirror. What else could you put your efforts toward that could have a greater impact than just your own skin, face, or body?
"We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good," Garner added. "You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."
But that doesn't mean Garner is judging women who enjoy self-care. Instead, she wonders how we might all feel if we'd just allow ourselves a few imperfections and open our minds up to be occupied by another matter in the meantime.
More Quotes From Jennifer Garner
- "You always look better with a smile than not. So plaster one on." — from a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar
- "What surprised me is that I don't feel 50. I feel great. It's this number that hangs out in front of you forever. I'll hear other people who are in their 20s say, 'Oh, well she's, like, 50.' And I think, Oh, my gosh, I'm 50, and I'm totally cool. You don't even know yet, but it's going to be great! I don't mind that my kids think I'm a dork. Things just don't bother me in the same way. You kind of have a little more perspective on things." — from a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar
- "You have to raise yourself at the same time [you raise children]. And just be so radically kind to yourself about how imperfect it is. And that it is just going to be imperfect. There's no such thing as balance. There's no such thing as doing it right. And when the big moments happen, you are okay, and that's on you to know and understand so your child feels your okayness." — from a 2026 interview with InStyle
- "When I work, I don't apologize to my kids for it. I do thank them for being so sweet about it. But that's part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling—there's room for all of it." — from a 2026 interview with InStyle