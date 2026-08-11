Quote Of The Day By Jennifer Garner: 'Look In The Mirror Less, Obsess Less, And Look At The Rest Of The World...

Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about success and self-confidence.

The actress became a household name when she starred as Sydney Bristow in ABC's "Alias" from 2001 to 2006. She went on to become a Hollywood icon, starring in memorable films such as "13 Going on 30," "Catch Me If You Can," "Daredevil," "Juno," "Valentine's Day," "Dallas Buyers Club," and "Mother's Day," among others.

During the course of her career, she has appeared in TV series such as "Significant Others," "Time of Your Life," "Felicity," and "Camping." In 2023, she starred as Evie in Starz's "Party Down" revival. She currently stars as Hannah Hall in Apple TV's "The Last Thing He Told Me," which wrapped Season 2 in April 2026 and has yet to be renewed for Season 3, and as Hollis Shaw in Peacock's "The Five Star Weekend," which was recently renewed for Season 2.

With such a variety of work under her belt, who better than Garner to deliver today's quote of the day?