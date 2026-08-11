Apple TV Enlisted A Classic '70s Sitcom To Welcome Ted Lasso Back With Season 4

"Ted Lasso" has returned to Apple TV, three years after the soccer sitcom was last on the air. The streamer welcomed back Jason Sudeikis' beloved Ted with a nod to the classic sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter."

An Apple TV promo spotlighting the return of "Ted Lasso" for Season 4 set clips from the season — and other upcoming Apple TV shows — to a remix of the "Welcome Back, Kotter" theme tune, "Welcome Back" by John Sebastian. The cheery tune serves as a perfect way to welcome back television's best-loved soccer coach after his lengthy absence from our screens while also evoking some sitcom history.

"Welcome Back, Kotter," which aired on ABC in the 1970s, starred comedian Gabe Kaplan as Gabe Kotter, a teacher who returned to his high school to teach the remedial class he had once been a part of. While the grouchy vice principal of Gabe's school, played by John Sylvester White, had written off the series' class of troublemakers as unteachable, Gabe would draw on his own experiences to inspire the kids. Among his students was a young John Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino, the role that paved the way for his star-making turns in "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease."