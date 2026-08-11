Apple TV Enlisted A Classic '70s Sitcom To Welcome Ted Lasso Back With Season 4
"Ted Lasso" has returned to Apple TV, three years after the soccer sitcom was last on the air. The streamer welcomed back Jason Sudeikis' beloved Ted with a nod to the classic sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter."
An Apple TV promo spotlighting the return of "Ted Lasso" for Season 4 set clips from the season — and other upcoming Apple TV shows — to a remix of the "Welcome Back, Kotter" theme tune, "Welcome Back" by John Sebastian. The cheery tune serves as a perfect way to welcome back television's best-loved soccer coach after his lengthy absence from our screens while also evoking some sitcom history.
"Welcome Back, Kotter," which aired on ABC in the 1970s, starred comedian Gabe Kaplan as Gabe Kotter, a teacher who returned to his high school to teach the remedial class he had once been a part of. While the grouchy vice principal of Gabe's school, played by John Sylvester White, had written off the series' class of troublemakers as unteachable, Gabe would draw on his own experiences to inspire the kids. Among his students was a young John Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino, the role that paved the way for his star-making turns in "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease."
The triumphant return of Ted Lasso
When the return of "Ted Lasso" for Season 4 was announced last year, it came as something of a surprise to fans. Not only would the gap between Seasons 3 and 4 be the longest break between seasons since the series began, but it had generally been assumed that Season 3 was intended to be the sitcom's conclusion. The "Ted Lasso" Season 3 finale seemingly wrapped up every major character's story, and, despite a more mixed reaction than previous seasons, still managed to bring the show to a satisfying conclusion.
Season 4 sees Sudeikis' Ted called back to the U.S. to coach the new AFC Richmond women's team. The season reunites him with familiar faces, including Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton and Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent, who, following the Season 3 finale, has now settled into Ted's old role as the head coach of the AFC Richmond men's team.
"Ted Lasso" Season 4 will consist of a total of 10 episodes — a shorter run than the previous two seasons, but the same number of episodes as Season 1. While Apple TV has not yet ordered a Season 5, The Hollywood Reporter reveals Sudeikis envisions Season 4 as the start of a new three-season arc for "Ted Lasso." New episodes of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 are available to stream every Wednesday on Apple TV.