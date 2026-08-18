Why Gotham Recast Its Catwoman For The Series Finale

Recasting a character on a long-running television show is no easy feat, so it's done sparingly — but the cast of Fox's superhero drama "Gotham" got a shake-up when they brought in a new actor to play a pivotal character in the series finale for one key reason. Actress Camren Bicondova — who played the show's take on Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, for all five seasons of its run — revealed that she opted not to return to the role for the final episode, as it made more sense to have an older actor take over for the character's final appearance.

"I wanted to give Selina Kyle as much respect as possible. Some will say that giving her respect would include seeing the character through to the end of the show, which I understand," she explained to fans via a statement on her social media accounts in April 2019. "Being part of a legacy means knowing when to pass the torch to someone else." Bicondova added, "I was blessed to be the vessel for Selina Kyle for her formative teen years."