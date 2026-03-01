Gotham Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

There was always something quietly ambitious about "Gotham." At first glance a mere police procedural wearing the mask of DC Comics lore, the Fox crime drama rose far above being a "Batman show without Batman" (as critics liked to tease) and approached the same heights as spiritual predecessors like "Smallville." Nowhere was this more apparent than in its cast.

The original characters were surprisingly vivid, evoking the Batman mythos without being totally beholden to it. Meanwhile, the necessarily constrained reimaginings of popular DC characters — from Ben McKenzie's Jim Gordon to young Bruce Wayne himself (played by David Mazouz) — were every bit as satisfying as those of the early-aughts CW drama.

In the years since the series finale in 2019, the talented ensemble of "Gotham" has proliferated throughout some of the most exciting films and television shows of the last ten years. From Academy Award-nominated films and blockbuster video games to viral talk shows and crusades against cryptocurrency, their individual paths have been as surprising and thrilling to behold as the series itself.