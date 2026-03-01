Gotham Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
There was always something quietly ambitious about "Gotham." At first glance a mere police procedural wearing the mask of DC Comics lore, the Fox crime drama rose far above being a "Batman show without Batman" (as critics liked to tease) and approached the same heights as spiritual predecessors like "Smallville." Nowhere was this more apparent than in its cast.
The original characters were surprisingly vivid, evoking the Batman mythos without being totally beholden to it. Meanwhile, the necessarily constrained reimaginings of popular DC characters — from Ben McKenzie's Jim Gordon to young Bruce Wayne himself (played by David Mazouz) — were every bit as satisfying as those of the early-aughts CW drama.
In the years since the series finale in 2019, the talented ensemble of "Gotham" has proliferated throughout some of the most exciting films and television shows of the last ten years. From Academy Award-nominated films and blockbuster video games to viral talk shows and crusades against cryptocurrency, their individual paths have been as surprising and thrilling to behold as the series itself.
Cameron Monaghan (Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska)
Despite only appearing in 20 episodes, Cameron Monaghan is undoubtedly one of the most beloved members of the cast of "Gotham." He made his debut as the matricidal maniac Jerome Valeska in the season 1 episode "The Blind Fortune Teller," his role increasing steadily over the course of the remaining four seasons. In 2015, TVLine highlighted his performance in the season 2 episode "The Last Laugh." He eventually began playing Jerome's twin brother Jeremiah as well, a character heavily implied to be the Joker.
While recurring on "Gotham," Monaghan continued to star in the Showtime dramedy "Shameless" (pictured above). The actor was cast as Ian Gallagher prior to the series premiere in 2011 and played the character in over 120 episodes over the following decade. It ended after 11 seasons in 2021.
The same year "Gotham" ended, Monaghan lent his voice to the DC Comics character Superboy in the animated movie "Reign of the Supermen." He then provided the voice and motion capture performance for the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," in which he plays a Jedi named Cal Kestis who survived the rise of Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire after "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." The 2023 sequel "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" earned Monaghan his first BAFTA Award nomination.
While "Star Wars" fans are still waiting for Cal to break into live-action, Monaghan broke onto the big screen with an (albeit slight) appearance in "Tron: Ares." He is currently set to star in the upcoming "Bosch" prequel series "Bosch: Start of Watch," playing a younger version of the titular character (played in the original series by Titus Welliver).
Jada Pinkett Smith (Fish Mooney)
Jada Pinkett Smith joined "Gotham" for its debut season as Fish Mooney, a feared mob boss who unwittingly molded Robin Lord Taylor's Oswald Cobblepot into the ruthless villain he was destined to become. After multiple fake deaths, she was definitively killed off in Season 3 by Jim Gordon (under the influence of the rage-inducing Tetch virus).
Smith's most ambitious endeavor after "Gotham" was her Facebook Watch talk show "Red Table Talk" (pictured above). Assembling three generations of women from her family, it was hosted by Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith. It frequently featured candid (often uncomfortably so) discussions about their family life. One viral episode saw Jada Pinkett Smith reveal her romantic "entanglement" outside her marriage to Will Smith; another, her feelings about his infamous Oscars slap. The series ran from 2018 to 2022.
Smith had prominent roles in the 2017 comedy "Girls Trip" and the 2019 action thriller "Angel Has Fallen," and reprised her role as the techno-revolutionary Niobe in the 2021 film "The Matrix Resurrections." In 2023, she executive produced and narrated Netflix's docudrama "African Queens."
Michael Chiklis (Nathaniel Barnes)
Having won both the hearts of comic book fans for his portrayal of the Thing in the 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies and an Emmy Award for his work on the police drama "The Shield," Michael Chiklis was an inspired late addition to the cast of "Gotham." He joined the series during its second season as the hardened, morally unshakeable GCPD captain Nathaniel Barnes. He left the series in Season 3 after Barnes succumbed to the Tetch virus, becoming a murderous vigilante known as the Executioner.
After starring alongside fellow "Gotham" alum Cory Michael Smith in "1985" and voicing the titular villain in "Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons," Chiklis was cast to star in the short-lived crime drama "Coyote." He went on to play supporting roles in the Adam McKay projects "Don't Look Up" and "Winning Time" (playing Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach in the latter). His next major TV project — MGM+'s "Hotel Cocaine" (pictured above) — has yet to be picked up for a second season. He is currently set to appear in the upcoming Liam Neeson film "The Mongoose."
Jessica Lucas (Tabitha Galavan)
Jessica Lucas joined the cast of "Gotham" at the start of its second season, playing Theo Galavan's (James Frain) lethal sister Tabitha. She served as something of a proto-Catwoman for the series, as well as a direct mentor to a young Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova), before ultimately dying at the hands of Cobblepot in the Season 5 premiere.
In 2019, Lucas was cast as the star of the Canadian police procedural "The Murders," which ran for a single season on Citytv. She then returned to Fox for "The Resident" (pictured above), joining the cast of the medical drama at the start of its fourth season in 2021. She played Billie Sutton, a neurosurgeon who eventually becomes romantically involved with Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins. Lucas has not appeared in any films or television shows since the cancellation of "The Resident" in 2023.
Drew Powell (Butch Gilzean)
As Butch Gilzean, Drew Powell had been part of the main cast of "Gotham" since the beginning season. Though he was always an important aspect of the show's criminal underworld, it wasn't until Season 3 that fans learned the character was actually Cyrus Gold — better known as the undead "Batman" villain Solomon Grundy.
After playing the proper version of the character in Season 4, Powell exited the series, subsequently guest starring on shows like "9-1-1," "Chicago P.D.," "Ray Donovan," "Station 19," and the Michael Chiklis-led "Coyote." He also had recurring roles in Season 4 of "Young Sheldon," Season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and the second season of the Ryan Murphy Netflix true crime anthology "Monster." In 2025, he appeared in six episodes of the hit HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," playing the volatile ER patient Doug Driscoll (pictured above).
Chris Chalk (Lucius Fox)
Following up Morgan Freeman is an unenviable task for any actor, but Chris Chalk rose to the occasion when he took on the role of Lucius Fox in "Gotham." After guest starring in the debut season, he became part of the series' main cast for the remainder of its run.
Chalk's first post-"Gotham" role was in the Ava DuVernay miniseries "When They See Us," in which he played the adult Yusef Salaam (one of the five exonerated New Yorkers who were falsely accused of committing a heinous crime in Central Park in the '80s). He was then cast as police officer Paul Drake in the Matthew Rhys-led reboot of "Perry Mason" on HBO, which was cancelled in 2023 after two seasons.
While acting in the above series, Chalk landed a minor role in the would-be blockbuster "Godzilla vs. Kong" and a leading role in the Apple TV sci-fi series "Shining Girls." Most recently, he played Dick Halloran in the "It" prequel series "It: Welcome to Derry" (pictured above), which has already been hailed as one of the best Stephen King TV shows ever made.
Morena Baccarin (Leslie Thompkins)
Morena Baccarin was cast on "Gotham" just after earning her first Emmy nomination for her supporting role on "Homeland." She recurred throughout Season 1 of the Fox series as Dr. Leslie "Lee" Thompkins (Jim Gordon's future colleague and spouse) before being promoted to a series regular for Season 2. Two years after "Gotham" premiered, Baccarin was cast as Vanessa — the one true love of Ryan Reynolds' fast-talking assassin Wade Wilson — in "Deadpool." She appeared in both sequels, including 2024's billion-dollar hit "Deadpool and Wolverine" (pictured above).
After the "Gotham" finale, Baccarin was cast in the 2020 sleeper hit disaster movie "Greenland" opposite Gerard Butler. She reprised her role in the 2026 sequel "Greenland 2: Migration." On TV, she led the short-lived NBC crime thriller "The Endgame" and the ongoing CBS procedural "Sheriff Country" (a spin-off of the series "Fire Country"). The actor has also remained embedded in the comic book world, lending her voice to the assassin Talia al Ghul in multiple "Batman" projects, as well as the futuristic AI Gideon on "The Flash."
Baccarin most recently played a supporting role in the Jason Momoa-Dave Bautista streaming movie "The Wrecking Crew," which was released on Prime Video. She is slated to play the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull in Amazon's upcoming "Masters of the Universe" film.
Camren Bicondova (Selina Kyle)
Camren Bicondova was in her early teens when she was cast as the iconic DC Comics character Selina Kyle on "Gotham." She was very new to the entertainment world at the time, her most high-profile project arguably being an episode of the Zendaya-led Disney Channel series "Shake It Up," in which she appeared as a featured extra.
After appearing in nearly every episode of "Gotham" for a stretch of five years, Bicondova seemingly took a step back from acting for a few years. In 2024, she returned to star in the Tubi original zombie movie "Festival of the Living Dead" (pictured above).
Cory Michael Smith (Edward Nygma)
Edward Nygma was one of the first screen-acting roles of Cory Michael Smith's career, the actor having previously starred opposite "Game of Thrones'" Emilia Clarke in a Broadway stage adaptation of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in 2013. Since the premiere of "Gotham," however, Smith has quietly appeared in several interesting, high-profile films released in the past decade.
After the aforementioned "1985," Smith was cast as Apollo astronaut Roger B. Chaffee in Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man" (which starred Ryan Gosling). He then went on to land a supporting role in Todd Haynes' critically acclaimed black comedy "May December," before nabbing an undoubtedly coveted role in the star-studded ensemble of Jason Reitman's "Saturday Night." In the latter film, he played former "SNL" star Chevy Chase.
In 2025, in addition to playing a minor role in the Academy Award-nominated drama "Sentimental Value," Smith starred as the sociopathic billionaire in the HBO film "Mountainhead" (a moderately-anticipated follow-up from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, which also starred Steve Carell, Ramy Yusef, and Jason Schwartzman).
Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot)
Though he wasn't necessarily the star, "Gotham" often felt like a show made for Robin Lord Taylor. Aside from Oswald Cobblepot's character arc being the series' strongest overall, his dark, unsettling take on the Penguin helped define what the rising criminal underworld was in this universe, and by extension what kind of "Batman" prequel "Gotham" would become.
After the series ended, Taylor was cast in Seasons 2 and 5 of the Netflix thriller "You" (pictured above). He played Will Bettelheim, a petty criminal whom Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) captures, impersonates, and befriends. Taylor also recurred on "Law and Order: Organized Crime" (as the hacker Sebastian McClane) and the AMC dark comedy "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Taylor has appeared in several feature films, including "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (as an administrator for the High Table), "The Mandela Effect," and "The Ballad of a Hustler."
Sean Pertwee (Alfred Pennyworth)
Sean Pertwee brought "Batman" fans a version of Alfred Pennyworth they weren't used to seeing. Compared to the aged butlers played by the likes of Michael Gough and Michael Caine, Pertwee's was a true soldier (it's hard to argue he didn't help pave the way for the "Pennyworth" series, which followed the character while he served in the British SAS).
The English actor subsequently guest starred on the Fox crime procedural thriller "Prodigal Son," before joining the main casts of the British miniseries "The Pale Horse" and "Two Weeks to Live." He then followed in Robin Lord Taylor's footsteps and accepted a recurring role on "You," playing Vic (the valet responsible for protecting Tilly Keeper's Lady Phoebe). Most recently, Pertwee has been a recurring guest star on the crime drama "Silent Witness," the David Tennant-Robert Carlyle miniseries "The Hack," and "NCIS: Tony and Ziva."
Donal Logue (Harvey Bullock)
Bringing Donal Logue into "Gotham" as Harvey Bullock fresh off a resurgent stint on "Vikings" was another brilliant choice by the show's casting team. The actor gave the usually one-note, peripheral "Batman" character new depth, and his performance can easily be considered the definitive portrayal of the character on film and television.
After guest starring on the ABC crime drama "Stumptown" and the CBS sitcom "The Unicorn," Logue landed his next starring TV role in the most unfortunate of places. In 2020, he was tapped to star in "Dummy" (pictured above), initially a movie in which he would play a fictionalized version of "Community" and "Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon. The movie was then rewritten and produced as a series for the ill-fated streaming service Quibi, which aired it in six 10-minute episodes. Subsequent TV roles included Colton Fisk on the Queen Latifah-led "The Equalizer" and Sergeant Groomes on the short-lived, J.J. Abrams-produced HBO series "Duster."
Erin Richards (Barbara Kean)
Erin Richards was wholly unpredictable as Barbara Kean. Starting the series as the seemingly stable wife of Jim Gordon, she unexpectedly became one of the series' most persistent and active antagonists, creating havoc in a manner that would make the Joker proud.
Soon after "Gotham" wrapped, Richards actually had another intriguing TV project lined up – a reimagining of "Dracula" titled "The Brides," which would examine the character's mythos from the women's perspective. Given that the series was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it's likely the tone would have been similar to "Riverdale," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and "Pretty Little Liars." Unfortunately, however, because the pilot was produced for ABC as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, the network passed.
Richards guest starred on two episodes of the acclaimed Netflix historical drama "The Crown" (pictured above) in its fifth and sixth seasons as American model Kelly Fisher, who had a relationship with Khalid Abdalla's Dodi Fayed. As of writing, she's set to be one of the stars of a new Netflix miniseries titled "I Will Find You," a mystery based on Harlan Coben's book of the same name and created by Coben and former "Gotham" executive producer Robert Hull. The surprisingly star-studded cast includes "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, and Emmy-winners Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia.
David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne)
It's hard to imagine a more daunting role for a young actor than Bruce Wayne. This is especially true if you're a teenager in 2014 like David Mazouz was, with acting titans like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale still looming tall over popular culture, and Ben Affleck waiting in the wings. Prior to his casting, Mazouz had a few notable guest-starring credits — named roles on "Mike and Molly," "Private Practice," and "Criminal Minds," plus a turn as the son of James Spader's Robert California on "The Office" (in the Season 8 Halloween episode).
Since the series' end, the young actor's workload has been selective. He has appeared in several short films, including 2025's "Money Talks," which he also wrote. As of writing, he is set to direct a short film titled "Inheritance," which stars Leonardo Cecchi ("Alex and Co."), Tom Gallop ("The Bourne Ultimatum"), and Emma Jessop ("SEAL Team"). His other upcoming projects include "Without Prejudice" (a biopic about Canada's first openly gay judge Harvey Brownstone, starring Mazouz and David Arquette as Brownstone at different ages) and the Israeli comedy "Going There" starring Patrick Warburton and Brett Gelman.
Ben McKenzie (James Gordon)
Finally, we come to the heart and soul of the Gotham City Police Department, Detective James Gordon. As much as the series remained unavoidably captivated by Batman and his rogues' gallery, it was always anchored by Ben McKenzie's portrayal of a good man fighting to protect not only his own soul, but that of the city at large. He wasn't always successful — but his unyielding determination in spite of that fact is what made "Gotham" great.
"Gotham" was the third major TV project of McKenzie's career, the actor having previously starred on "The O.C." and "Southland." Since the show ended, his on-camera work has been few and far between. "The Hurt Unit," a medical drama starring McKenzie that was slated to debut on ABC around 2023, never made it past the pilot stage.
Instead, McKenzie has been busy waging a real-life battle against an unexpected enemy — cryptocurrency. While many celebrities have made a quick buck promoting coins or selling NFTs (arguably to the detriment of their own fans), McKenzie was an early and vocal critic of the ongoing trend, lambasting cynical crypto-proponents for participating in this "moral disaster" in a 2021 column for Slate. Having studied foreign affairs and economics at the University of Virginia, the actor has spoken at length about cryptocurrency in a wide range of contexts, on platforms ranging from The Washington Post and CNN to the popular political comedy podcast Chapo Trap House and the floor of the U.S. Senate. He co-wrote the 2023 book "Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud" with journalist Jacob Silverman (with whom McKenzie shares a byline on multiple published articles) and wrote and directed the 2025 documentary "Everyone Is Lying to You for Money."