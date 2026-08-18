A Lost Fight Scene Mistake Had One Star Stab Another With A Real Knife

The epic drama "Lost" is chock full of intense fight scenes, but none were quite as intense as one in the series finale where a mistake had one of the show's stars stab another with a real knife. The fight in question occurred between Matthew Fox's Jack Shephard and Terry O'Quinn's John Locke, two of the main survivors of Oceanic 815, and required both real and fake knives to make it happen, per Vulture.

The fight was choreographed in such a way that O'Quinn, who cycled between the real and fake knives at different parts of the sequence, accidentally grabbed the real knife instead of the fake one with the retractable blade at the moment he was meant to stab Fox with it. As fate would have it, he instinctually stabbed Fox in the side before he could notice the mix-up.

That said, the real knife used in the fight scene was purposefully made dull just in case of any incidents. Plus, Fox had a palm-sized pad under his shirt that was meant to protect him from any potential harm.