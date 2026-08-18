A Lost Fight Scene Mistake Had One Star Stab Another With A Real Knife
The epic drama "Lost" is chock full of intense fight scenes, but none were quite as intense as one in the series finale where a mistake had one of the show's stars stab another with a real knife. The fight in question occurred between Matthew Fox's Jack Shephard and Terry O'Quinn's John Locke, two of the main survivors of Oceanic 815, and required both real and fake knives to make it happen, per Vulture.
The fight was choreographed in such a way that O'Quinn, who cycled between the real and fake knives at different parts of the sequence, accidentally grabbed the real knife instead of the fake one with the retractable blade at the moment he was meant to stab Fox with it. As fate would have it, he instinctually stabbed Fox in the side before he could notice the mix-up.
That said, the real knife used in the fight scene was purposefully made dull just in case of any incidents. Plus, Fox had a palm-sized pad under his shirt that was meant to protect him from any potential harm.
The Lost series finale fight threatened Matthew Fox's life
According to "Lost" actor Terry O'Quinn, the piece of material placed under costar Matthew Fox's shirt for the fight scene did its job and protected Fox's life because he hit Fox in the correct spot and stayed true to the scene's choreography — minus picking up the wrong knife, of course. The costars, who had been working together as both friends and adversaries since Season 1 of the show, seemed to have fun with the unintentional error regardless of the potential dangers.
"The scene ended with Matt rolling off and next thing I know these guys are f—king laughing," Jack Bender, who directed the controversial finale, told Vulture of the moment in 2021. "I'm going, 'What's going on?' Terry goes, 'I f—ked up.'"
Thankfully, what could have been a life-threatening moment simply turned into an entertaining on-set story for those behind "Lost." Plus, the finale's big fight scene with Jack and Locke gained an added authenticity as a result of the major mix-up.