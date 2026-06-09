6 Controversial TV Finales That The Show's Creators Were Unhappy With

Even though "Seinfeld" is regarded as one of the best sitcoms ever made, its finale was among the most controversial in all of TV history. Jerry (Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are thrown into court after opting not to intervene to stop a robbery on the street, in accordance with a local Good Samaritan law. The episode brings back many familiar faces who testify against the quartet and the episode ends with them sentenced to a year in prison.

Though the finale was subject to criticism upon airing and ultimately unsatisfying for a lot of fans, co-creator Larry David has repeatedly defended it. The same cannot quite be said for the show's other creator, Jerry Seinfeld, who has admitted that he occasionally regrets making the finale more of a celebration of the show itself. He also told Q with Tom Power, "I think the only mistake, if there was one, was leaving them in jail."

Thankfully, David and Seinfeld got to right their wrongs with the series finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which David is, ironically, brought to court and faced with many of the characters he's encountered over the past 20 years. However, this time the guilty verdict is thrown out when Seinfeld himself rats on a member of the jury who broke his sequester.