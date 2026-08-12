6 Years Ago Today, Marvel's Longest Live-Action TV Series Ended Exactly Where It Began

On August 12, 2020, ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." wrapped up its final season with a heartfelt full-circle moment. The Season 7 finale ends with Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) riding away in his flying Chevrolet Corvette called L.O.L.A., the Levitating Over Land Automobile. This is exactly how the show's pilot ended; it was a callback that executive producer Jed Whedon hoped fans would appreciate.

"To see him get in L.O.L.A. is then the promise for him of a new adventure, and you know, of course it's souped up just like he is," Whedon said in Deadline. Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen told the New York Times, "That iconic image at the end of Coulson, flying off into whatever lies ahead? I'm just going to cry."

Agent Coulson had at that point been one of the longest-running characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. He starts "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as its leading man and maintains a major role in the series even after he dies in Season 5. Coulson's longevity as a character might surprise casual MCU fans, seeing as how the movies never actually confirm that he survives the events of 2012's "The Avengers."