Betty White Starred In Over 100 Episodes Of A Sitcom That Made TV Land History

Betty White was an iconic performer with a legendary resume, so it makes complete sense she would have starred in over 100 episodes of a sitcom that made history for its network. That show was 2010's "Hot in Cleveland," which was ordered to series in March and debuted by June of that year. The sitcom followed a group of middle-aged friends from Los Angeles who end up moving to Cleveland after their plane gets stuck there en route to Paris.

The late White played Elka, the caretaker of the property the group end up renting after being drawn to the town and its down-to-earth residents. "Hot in Cleveland" — which was created by "Frasier" writer, Suzanne Martin, and executive produced by fellow sitcom icon and "Will & Grace" alum, Sean Hayes — ended up being a major success for TV Land. They saw their highest rated broadcast in the network's entire history at the time with the show's premiere, going on to run for six seasons and 128 episodes before ending in June 2015.