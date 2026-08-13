5 Forgotten Sitcoms That Were Adapted From Hit Movies

Some of the biggest shows of all time originally began as movies, with beloved stories from the silver screen being adapted for TV. Hit movies like as "M*A*S*H" and "What We Do In The Shadows" inspired TV shows that have stood the test of time and maintained a growing fanbase. Some might even say that the series "The Dukes of Hazzard" has surpassed the film that inspired it ("Moonrunners") in terms of popularity.

However, for every smash hit sitcom spawned from a popular piece of cinema, there are a handful of failed series that don't come anywhere near the same acclaim as the original version of the story. Whether it's the miscasting the leads, uninspired writing, or completely severed tie with the filmmakers who made it all happen in the first place, there are simply so many TV comedies based on successful movies that end up being forgotten.

Now, despite the fact that we'll be taking about some of the biggest films of all time, many will question the existence of these shows. But after doing some extensive research, we can assure you that these are in fact real. So let's take a walk down memory lane together as we examine some failed TV adaptations of hit movies, shall we?