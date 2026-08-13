Save The Dates: Kit Harington's Tale Of Two Cities, AHS: 13 Rollout, And More
Ahead of "Industry" Season 5, Kit Harington will return to the small screen in a new adaptation of the literary classic "A Tale of Two Cities."
The four-part drama will premiere Sunday, September 6, on MGM+, and culminate with its September 27 finale. François Civil ("The Three Musketeers") and Mirren Mack ("Miss Austen") co-star.
Hailing from writer Daniel West ("Gunpowder") and director Richard Clark ("Outlander"), the official logline reads: "London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette (Mack), has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris — her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive. The messenger — idealistic French émigré Charles Darnay (Civil) — is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man — physically so alike, spiritually poles apart — can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder."
In other scheduling news...
- FX has released a teaser for "American Horror Story: 13." Premiering Thursday, September 24, at 9 p.m., Season 13 will consist of 13 half-hour episodes and roll out over six weeks: Episodes 1-3 on September 24, Episodes 4-6 on October 1, Episodes 7-8 on October 8, Episodes 9-10 on October 15, Episodes 11-12 on October 22, and Episode 13 on October 29.
- The YA drama "Coven Academy" will premiere Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. on Freeform, and stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu. The series follows "three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability," and features Tiffani Thiessen ("Saved by the Bell") and Devon Sawa ("Chucky") in supporting roles. Watch a teaser trailer:
- Netflix has set a date with "The Altruists." The eight-part series, which casts Anthony Boyle ("House of Guinness") and Julia Garner ("Ozark") as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison — "two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde" — will premiere Thursday, November 19. See them in character below: