Save The Dates: Kit Harington's Tale Of Two Cities, AHS: 13 Rollout, And More

Ahead of "Industry" Season 5, Kit Harington will return to the small screen in a new adaptation of the literary classic "A Tale of Two Cities."

The four-part drama will premiere Sunday, September 6, on MGM+, and culminate with its September 27 finale. François Civil ("The Three Musketeers") and Mirren Mack ("Miss Austen") co-star.

Hailing from writer Daniel West ("Gunpowder") and director Richard Clark ("Outlander"), the official logline reads: "London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette (Mack), has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris — her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive. The messenger — idealistic French émigré Charles Darnay (Civil) — is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father. Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man — physically so alike, spiritually poles apart — can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder."