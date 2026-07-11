American Horror Story 13: Everyone Returning For The All-Star Season — And Who They're Playing

Soccer fans have the World Cup, and "American Horror Story" fans have Season 13. Ryan Murphy has assembled an all-star cast of returning favorites for the FX horror anthology's next installment, appropriately (and eerily) titled "13," but which beloved characters will they be playing when the new season premieres on Thursday, Sept. 24 (9/8c)?

When Murphy first announced the returning cast of "AHS: 13" — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange — viewers immediately assumed that it would be revisiting the witches of Season 3 ("Coven") and Season 8 ("Apocalypse").

And they weren't wrong. Murphy followed his initial announcement with first looks at Paulson and Roberts, both of whom were fully decked out in their "Coven" finery. Murphy even confirmed that the show rebuilt the sets for Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, the coven's home base in New Orleans. And on July 9, paparazzi caught several of the "Coven" ladies filming on the streets of New York City.

But "Coven" and "Apocalypse" aren't the only seasons we'll be revisiting this time around. Casting for "13," which appears to be changing by the day (Ariana Grande recently dropped out), suggests that we'll also see characters from Season 1 ("Murder House"), Season 4 ("Freak Show"), and possibly even Season 5 ("Hotel").

Read on for a breakdown of which fan-favorite characters are returning for "AHS: 13," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who are you most excited to see again?