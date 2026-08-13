Milo Ventimiglia Cop Drama American Blue Scrapped At HBO Max

"American Blue" will not be getting its badge and gun after all: The cop drama pilot starring Milo Ventimiglia is not being picked up at HBO Max, Deadline reports. Producers Warner Bros. Television will shop the project to other networks, however.

"This Is Us" alum Ventimiglia was set to star in "American Blue" as Brian "Milk" Milkovich, with his casting first announced in January. In the pilot, Milk returns to his hometown of Joliet, Illinois "to rescue a beleaguered police force while seeking redemption of his own," per the official description.

Jeremy Carver ("Supernatural") penned the pilot, with David Ayer ("Suicide Squad") on board as director and executive producer. The project was developed under the model established by HBO Max's "The Pitt," with 15 episodes per season released on an annual basis.

Ventimiglia earned three Emmy nominations for his work on the NBC family drama "This Is Us," where he played patriarch Jack Pearson. He recently co-starred with Sam Worthington and Britt Lower in Netflix's Harlan Coben adaptation "I Will Find You." His other TV roles include "Gilmore Girls," "Heroes," "The Company You Keep," and "Countdown."