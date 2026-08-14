Big Brother Eviction Recap: Who Was The First To Go After The Toolshed's Implosion?
The following post contains spoilers for the "Big Brother 28" Week 5 eviction.
The Toolshed alliance is no more, and "Big Brother 28" is much better for it.
This time last week, the house's annoyingly dominant octet of players — Haley, Chuk, Kamu, Devens, Dee, Angela, Barrett, and Drew — largely dissolved their alliance, breaking down into subgroups after Haley was blindsided by Lyric's eviction. In turn, the season has only gotten more entertaining for those of us watching from home, gifting us the kind of intra-house chaos, paranoia, and guilt that can only stem from a last-minute vote flip. (When you have Angela yelling, "That's a b*tch move, Haley!" you know the season is on the upswing.)
What's more, the stage appeared set for another flipped vote during Thursday's live eviction episode, as several players wondered if perhaps keeping Haley was better for their games, even though Haley has been Lala's No. 1 target all week. Mallory, for example, felt that Haley is likely to go after players who aren't Mallory if she becomes Head of Household again, whereas Chuk could very well target Mallory and players with whom she's aligned.
Plus, in an especially candid conversation with Mallory, Melody, Drew, and Barrett in the Head of Household bedroom, Lala asserted that two of the reality TV icons need to get evicted before jury; she was especially annoyed to learn that Dee has already pocketed $1 million — not half a million, like she thought! — as a onetime "Survivor" winner. That conversation got back to Dee, Devens, and Angela (courtesy of Barrett), and it only made the icons more interested in evicting Chuk over Haley, just to make a point to Lala.
Blockbuster and eviction results
Ultimately, though, the houseguests never had to make a choice between evicting Haley and evicting Chuk. Haley won the BB Blockbuster competition, which required players to roll five apples up a ramp and land them squarely in the flat center section of the ramp; once they got five apples to the middle, they had to knock those same apples down the ramp's other side with a different group of balls. (This recapper would say Barrett had a substantial lead for a long time, then Haley caught up quickly and surpassed her fellow competitors. Haley would later describe it to Angela and Dee as, "Yeah, I whooped their ass." I guess I have to admire her confidence. I guess!)
Anyway, once Haley came off the block, it seemed pretty clear how the votes would shake out, and Barrett indeed had nothing to worry about: Chuk was evicted by a 9-1 vote, with only Haley voting to keep him. Chuk notably didn't hug Lala on his way out the door, which he told Julie Chen Moonves was merely some score-evening after Lala refused to shake his hand before he played the Blockbuster.
I suppose we won't know the truth until a flashback on Sunday's episode fills in the gaps, but the rest of Chuk's post-game interview had much the same tone: Chuk doesn't like Lala. He thinks Lala is legitimately confused about this game, and not simply acting confused. Had he stayed in the house and won power, Lala would have been nominated. You get the gist.
That's a wrap on Week 5, "Big Brother" fans. How did you feel about Chuk's eviction? Who do you want to win Head of Household next? Tell us in a comment below!