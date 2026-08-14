Big Brother Eviction Recap: Who Was The First To Go After The Toolshed's Implosion?

The following post contains spoilers for the "Big Brother 28" Week 5 eviction.

The Toolshed alliance is no more, and "Big Brother 28" is much better for it.

This time last week, the house's annoyingly dominant octet of players — Haley, Chuk, Kamu, Devens, Dee, Angela, Barrett, and Drew — largely dissolved their alliance, breaking down into subgroups after Haley was blindsided by Lyric's eviction. In turn, the season has only gotten more entertaining for those of us watching from home, gifting us the kind of intra-house chaos, paranoia, and guilt that can only stem from a last-minute vote flip. (When you have Angela yelling, "That's a b*tch move, Haley!" you know the season is on the upswing.)

What's more, the stage appeared set for another flipped vote during Thursday's live eviction episode, as several players wondered if perhaps keeping Haley was better for their games, even though Haley has been Lala's No. 1 target all week. Mallory, for example, felt that Haley is likely to go after players who aren't Mallory if she becomes Head of Household again, whereas Chuk could very well target Mallory and players with whom she's aligned.

Plus, in an especially candid conversation with Mallory, Melody, Drew, and Barrett in the Head of Household bedroom, Lala asserted that two of the reality TV icons need to get evicted before jury; she was especially annoyed to learn that Dee has already pocketed $1 million — not half a million, like she thought! — as a onetime "Survivor" winner. That conversation got back to Dee, Devens, and Angela (courtesy of Barrett), and it only made the icons more interested in evicting Chuk over Haley, just to make a point to Lala.