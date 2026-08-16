Before Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham Played A Game Of Thrones Villain

When Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," now airing Season 4, started in 2020 during the pandemic, its cast had no idea the impact the show would have. Its positive spin on the rise of a failing soccer team in London was like chicken soup for the soul, filled with lovable characters like Jason Sudeikis' titular coach and the eternally grumpy Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). But one standout star was Hannah Waddingham as the club's formidable owner: Rebecca Welton. Waddingham's charming performance won audiences over as Welton transforms from wanting to destroy the club to spite her ex-husband, to actively loving her work.

Waddingham's character development as a businesswoman is shocking compared to her disturbing role as Septa Unella in "Game of Thrones" Seasons 5 and 6. Unella psychologically tortured Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and forced her to walk naked through the streets while she shouted "Shame!" behind the humiliated woman. She's arguably one of the best TV villains to come from "GoT" but gets overlooked compared to the likes of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

Unella helped put an international spotlight on Waddingham because of how intense and cruel she is in "Game of Thrones," which is one of the best original HBO series ever made. She appeared in eight episodes of the show as part of the plot where the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) and the Faith of the Seven have King's Landing in their grasp. Cersei eventually got her revenge on the religious extremists in the Season 6 finale by bombing the Sept of Baelor with wildfire. Unfortunately for Unella, her fate was much, much worse.