Seth Green's Satirical Sesame Street-Esque Sitcom Is Perfect For Avenue Q Fans

Lost somewhere amongst the cavalcade of early '00s edgy TV shows, there lies a show that was so weird, not even Fox knew what to do with it. "Greg the Bunny" starred Seth Green, Eugene Levy, and Sarah Silverman, taking place in a world where puppets and humans co-exist. And just like the hit Broadway musical "Avenue Q," things got a little edgy at the turn of the century. While the sitcom won't make any list of the best shows to air on Fox, it deserved a longer run than it ultimately got.

"Greg the Bunny" revolved around Green's character, Jimmy, and his roommate, an adorable bunny named Greg, who ended up cast on Levy's fictional children show, "Sweetknuckle Junction." While everything was cute and innocent on camera, the puppets and humans led very sordid, very adult lives behind the scenes. The series shared a lot in common with "Avenue Q," by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty — a raunchy musical about puppets and people who dealt with adult problems. It and "Greg the Bunny" were part "The Muppet Show," part "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," and 100% not for children.

Although the concept of child-like characters doing naughty things had already been done through the likes of "South Park" and even another series starring Seth Green, "Family Guy," "Greg the Bunny" sought to carve out a niche for itself. Unfortunately, it aired on Fox at a time when the network was known for cancelling shows after just one season. Despite having "The Simpsons" as a lead-in at one point, the sitcom's ratings weren't high enough for Fox to give it a chance, and it was canceled after just 13 episodes, with the last two not even being deemed worthy to air.