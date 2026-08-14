Casting News: Riley Keough's HBO Drama, Task Season 2 Adds 4, And More

HBO is taking a gamble on Riley Keough. TV's erstwhile Daisy Jones is set to executive-produce and star in the new drama series "Advantage Player," currently in development at the premium cabler, Deadline reports.

Will Graham, who served as a writer and co-showrunner on "Daisy Jones & The Six," will write and executive-produce "Advantage Player," which follows "a brilliant misfit" who "discovers the secret to beating casinos at their own game," according to the official logline — at which point "she's pulled into a world of obsessive outlaws who all live by one rule: the only way to beat the system is to outplay the people who built it."

The series is inspired by real-life advantage player Gina Fiore, who penned the forthcoming memoir "Advantage Player: Blackjack, Backrooms, and Beginnings," due out October 27.