Casting News: Riley Keough's HBO Drama, Task Season 2 Adds 4, And More
HBO is taking a gamble on Riley Keough. TV's erstwhile Daisy Jones is set to executive-produce and star in the new drama series "Advantage Player," currently in development at the premium cabler, Deadline reports.
Will Graham, who served as a writer and co-showrunner on "Daisy Jones & The Six," will write and executive-produce "Advantage Player," which follows "a brilliant misfit" who "discovers the secret to beating casinos at their own game," according to the official logline — at which point "she's pulled into a world of obsessive outlaws who all live by one rule: the only way to beat the system is to outplay the people who built it."
The series is inspired by real-life advantage player Gina Fiore, who penned the forthcoming memoir "Advantage Player: Blackjack, Backrooms, and Beginnings," due out October 27.
In other casting news...
- HBO's "Task" has added four recurring guest stars to its Season 2 ensemble, per Deadline: Stephanie Sigman ("Narcos") as Carmen Belandria, "a no-nonsense, fiercely loyal mother and wife of Edgar Ramírez's Miguel"; Alaíde ("Rebelde") as Maria Delgado, "a sharp and resourceful cartel escapee fighting to reunite with her sister"; Rocío Guzmán ("Every Minute Counts") as Yvonne Delgado, "an innocent yet fearless immigrant farm worker determined to protect her family"; and Regina Nava ("Blood Pact") as Fernanda, "a resilient and stubborn immigrant mushroom farm worker."
- Emilia Jones (of "Task" Season 1) will headline Netflix's "The Retrievals," Deadline reports. Hailing from "Maid" and "Sirens" creator Molly Smith Metzer, and inspired by the podcast of the same name, the series "follows an unlikely community of IVF patients who come together to crusade against Yale University after they are operated on without anesthesia – because a nurse stole their fentanyl." Jones will play Gabby Clemente, "a New Haven bartender and student teacher whose life is upended by her traumatic egg retrieval surgery."
- Amy Sedaris will star opposite Ben Stiller and Benicio Del Toro in the Apple TV comedy "Protective Custody," Deadline reports. Character details are being kept under wraps.
- Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat") has joined the cast of Netflix's "Minimum Wage" as Mr. Sylvester, the eccentric boss of a pizza shop. The show (which is based on the American High shorts series of the same name) follows an overwhelmed group of teens struggling to run a pizzeria — and will launch with the first 14 (of 28) episodes, all 12-and-a-half minutes, later this year. Previously announced cast members include Aidan and Ryan Micho ("Pizza Movie"), and Grace Reiter ("The Chair Company").
- Netflix has tapped Alma Marian ("Dave"), Isabella Fowler ("Just Roll With It"), and Erin Rose Park ("Midnight's Hours") to star in "Sunshine Girls." The coming-of-age series (which will debut in December) will follow three young girls growing up in a California suburb who begin high school and must contend with "false starts, first kisses, and family drama."