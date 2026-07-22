Casting News: Escape At Dannemora Reunion, Kenneth Branagh's Paramount+ Drama, And More
Oscar winner Benecio Del Toro will star opposite Ben Stiller in Apple TV's Mike Judge comedy "Protective Custody," TVLine has learned.
The forthcoming series follows "a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial," according to the official logline. Character details are being kept under wraps.
The project — which marks both Del Toro and Stiller's first leading comedy series roles — doubles as a reunion for the duo following their previous collaboration on the Showtime limited series "Escape at Dannemora."
In other casting news...
* Kenneth Branagh is set to executive-produce and star in the new Paramount+ drama "Laird." The series, which hails from Jez Butterworth ("MobLand," "The Agency"), John-Henry Butterworth ("Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Agency"), and Georgia Lee ("The 100," "Partner Track"), is set in the modern Scottish Highlands — described as "an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens. Amidst family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing."
* Martin Clunes ("Doc Martin") will return to Fox's "Best Medicine" in Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, September 22), reprising his role as Martin's father, Dr. Robert Best.
* Fox has revealed the voice cast for the "Family Guy" spin-off "Stewie," premiering in 2027: Seth MacFarlane as both Stewie and Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times; Kenan Thompson as Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures; Vanessa Bayer as Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying; Mike Henry as BJ, Stewie's gossipy new classmate, and son of "Family Guy" character Bruce; Jessica Lowe as Caroline, a wannabe influencer, and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis; Melissa O'Neil as Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection; and Aaron Lee as Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle who's got a half-cocked theory about literally everything.
* Corey Stoll ("Imperfect Women"), Ralph Ineson ("The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), and Nyasha Hatendi ("Casual") will star opposite Wyatt Russell in Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" prequel series, Deadline reports. Character breakdowns have not been disclosed.
* Joseph Lee ("BEEF") and Sunita Mani ("His & Hers") have joined the cast of the Prime Video comic book series "Sex Criminals," Deadline reports. The story follows a pair of young lovers who can stop time when they have sex, and use that ability to rob banks.