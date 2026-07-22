Casting News: Escape At Dannemora Reunion, Kenneth Branagh's Paramount+ Drama, And More

* Kenneth Branagh is set to executive-produce and star in the new Paramount+ drama "Laird." The series, which hails from Jez Butterworth ("MobLand," "The Agency"), John-Henry Butterworth ("Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Agency"), and Georgia Lee ("The 100," "Partner Track"), is set in the modern Scottish Highlands — described as "an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens. Amidst family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing."

* Martin Clunes ("Doc Martin") will return to Fox's "Best Medicine" in Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, September 22), reprising his role as Martin's father, Dr. Robert Best.

* Fox has revealed the voice cast for the "Family Guy" spin-off "Stewie," premiering in 2027: Seth MacFarlane as both Stewie and Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times; Kenan Thompson as Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures; Vanessa Bayer as Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying; Mike Henry as BJ, Stewie's gossipy new classmate, and son of "Family Guy" character Bruce; Jessica Lowe as Caroline, a wannabe influencer, and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis; Melissa O'Neil as Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection; and Aaron Lee as Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle who's got a half-cocked theory about literally everything.

* Corey Stoll ("Imperfect Women"), Ralph Ineson ("The Fantastic Four: First Steps"), and Nyasha Hatendi ("Casual") will star opposite Wyatt Russell in Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" prequel series, Deadline reports. Character breakdowns have not been disclosed.

* Joseph Lee ("BEEF") and Sunita Mani ("His & Hers") have joined the cast of the Prime Video comic book series "Sex Criminals," Deadline reports. The story follows a pair of young lovers who can stop time when they have sex, and use that ability to rob banks.