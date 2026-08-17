Think Lanterns Is Too Grounded? Watch This Cult-Favorite Green Lantern Series
HBO's "Lanterns" drops its star-hopping heroes into "True Detective"-inspired events unfolding in middle-of-nowhere Nebraska. For some viewers, the down-to-earth approach is ideal after the fanciful-yet-disastrous "Green Lantern" movie from 2011. For others, the rural setting of "Lanterns" may come off a bit too grounded for Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who are known for operatic space adventures. If you fall into the latter camp, you should take a gander at "Green Lantern: The Animated Series."
"Green Lantern: TAS" was developed in conjunction with the 2011 film but that's where the similarities end. The 26-episode Cartoon Network series ripped Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) from his home on Earth and sent him to distant Frontier Space. Hal travels the galaxy alongside fellow Green Lantern Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson), sentient spaceship AI Aya (Grey DeLisle), and Red Lantern Corps defector Razer (Jason Spisak).
Developed in part by "Batman: The Animated Series" legend Bruce Timm and Giancarlo Volpe of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fame, the show is much more "Flash Gordon" than "Slow Horses." Although the program only lasted a single season (partly due to the movie's poor toy sales, reportedly), it garnered a large cult following and is counted among the best animated DC Comics shows of all time.
Green Lantern: The Animated Series is perfect for fans looking for more
While "Lanterns" takes its time unraveling the "Green Lantern" mythos, the animated series does just the opposite. Once Hal takes to the stars, he's immediately caught in a war between the rageful Red Lantern Corps and every civilization unfortunate enough to be in its path.
Kyle Chandler kills it as a worn-down Hal Jordan, but Josh Keaton's animated counterpart offers a youthful and optimistic version of the superhero. He's a bit more well-rounded than what we've seen thus far on the HBO series, with that charming "devil may care" attitude still front and center. A natural leader not yet burned out by the ring and his oath, this is a Hal Jordan who's not only worthy of the mantle but constantly proving why he deserves the job.
"Green Lantern: The Animated Series" includes many familiar elements, including Guy Gardner (Diedrich Bader), Sinestro (Ron Perlman), and the Manhunters, who make themselves known in the second half of the series. Since the end of their show of origin, not only have Aya and Razer appeared in other DC projects, but they've been added to official DC Comics continuity. Will Aya and Razer stop by Nebraska to check in on their old buddy Hal on HBO? Probably not ... but who knows?