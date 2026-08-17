Think Lanterns Is Too Grounded? Watch This Cult-Favorite Green Lantern Series

HBO's "Lanterns" drops its star-hopping heroes into "True Detective"-inspired events unfolding in middle-of-nowhere Nebraska. For some viewers, the down-to-earth approach is ideal after the fanciful-yet-disastrous "Green Lantern" movie from 2011. For others, the rural setting of "Lanterns" may come off a bit too grounded for Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who are known for operatic space adventures. If you fall into the latter camp, you should take a gander at "Green Lantern: The Animated Series."

"Green Lantern: TAS" was developed in conjunction with the 2011 film but that's where the similarities end. The 26-episode Cartoon Network series ripped Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) from his home on Earth and sent him to distant Frontier Space. Hal travels the galaxy alongside fellow Green Lantern Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson), sentient spaceship AI Aya (Grey DeLisle), and Red Lantern Corps defector Razer (Jason Spisak).

Developed in part by "Batman: The Animated Series" legend Bruce Timm and Giancarlo Volpe of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fame, the show is much more "Flash Gordon" than "Slow Horses." Although the program only lasted a single season (partly due to the movie's poor toy sales, reportedly), it garnered a large cult following and is counted among the best animated DC Comics shows of all time.