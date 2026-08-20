Before Friends, Courteney Cox Starred In A Very Different Type Of Sitcom With Bronson Pinchot

Thanks to Courteney Cox's role as Monica in the smash-hit sitcom "Friends," Cox has earned a phenomenal career filled with iconic roles in film and television. However, she didn't start out as one of the highest-paid TV actresses of all time. The Birmingham, Alabama, native had humble beginnings.

After taking part in a casting call with director Brian De Palma of "Carrie" and appearing in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" music video in 1984, Cox's budding television career began to take off. Cox landed a starring role in an X-Men-esque NBC sci-fi series called "Misfits of Science," then took on guest spots in 1980s TV staples "The Love Boat" and "Murder, She Wrote." And fans may remember her stints as the girlfriends of both Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties" and Jerry Seinfeld in "Seinfeld." However, just before she took on the role of Monica Gellar and became an internationally known superstar, there was one other sitcom that she starred in that differed greatly in quality.

Created by the former head writers of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," Andrew Nicholls and Darrell Vickers, "The Trouble With Larry" was meant to be a new vehicle for Bronson Pinchot on CBS after he wrapped up his beloved series "Perfect Strangers" on ABC. The former Balki Bartokomous starred as Larry Burton, who has been missing for a decade after he was dragged away by baboons on his honeymoon. When he returns to his wife, Sally (Shanna Reed), Larry discovers that she remarried and had a nine-year-old daughter (Alex McKenna) who may or may not be his. But all that seems to be water under the bridge since he suddenly falls in love with his former sister-in-law Gabby, who is played by Cox.