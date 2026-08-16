Quote Of The Day By David Fincher: 'You Have To Fight For Things You Believe In, And You Have To Be Smart About How You Position It So That...'

David Fincher has made an indelible mark on the industry ever since his breakthrough 1995 movie "Se7en." The acclaimed director's love for bleak realism and his obsessive attention to detail have shaped seminal films such as "Fight Club," "Zodiac," and "Gone Girl," for which Fincher has received several accolades over the decades.

Fincher was fascinated by criminal psychology, using Netflix's now-dead true crime drama, "Mindhunter" to explore the science of criminal profiling and the cost of being involved with such a taxing process. Fincher also served as director and executive producer on "House of Cards," which made Primetime Emmy history by snagging the highest number of nominations in 2013. The "Alien 3" director also co-created "Love, Death, & Robots," which earned three Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Fincher's commitment to his uncompromising creative vision makes him one of the most influential auteurs of all time, which is why he is delivering today's Quote of the Day.