VisionQuest Trailer: Paul Bettany's Synthezoid Makes His Long-Awaited Return In First Footage From Disney+ Series

Oh, there you are, Vision. We were starting to worry!

Disney+ on Friday released the first trailer for its upcoming Marvel series "VisionQuest," as part of the D23 fan expo. The promo, which is embedded above for your viewing, offers our first glimpse at Paul Bettany's title synthezoid since he quite literally flew out of the "WandaVision" finale back in 2021.

First, let's play catch-up: In the final "WandaVision" episode, the previously defunct Vision was brought back to life via the White Vision body — a new synthezoid created by S.W.O.R.D. to destroy Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). White Vision was subsequently flooded with all of Original Vision's memories; upon receiving the data, White Vision stated, "I am Vision," then flew off... somewhere... and he hasn't been seen since.

The "VisionQuest" trailer answers some of the questions that have lingered since "WandaVision," as Vision resurfaces as a humble guy working in a British pub — although he did carve a "W+V" heart in the bar. (Aw!) But then Vision takes a trip inside his own mind and his memories, admitting that "I was an Avenger, but I'm not a hero anymore." Inside his mind, we meet several of his companions/mental projections, including James Spader as a bearded Ultron. Vision is convinced his family with Wanda wasn't real... but Ultron shows him he really does have a son out there: "Free us all, and save your son."