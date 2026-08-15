VisionQuest Trailer: Paul Bettany's Synthezoid Makes His Long-Awaited Return In First Footage From Disney+ Series
Oh, there you are, Vision. We were starting to worry!
Disney+ on Friday released the first trailer for its upcoming Marvel series "VisionQuest," as part of the D23 fan expo. The promo, which is embedded above for your viewing, offers our first glimpse at Paul Bettany's title synthezoid since he quite literally flew out of the "WandaVision" finale back in 2021.
First, let's play catch-up: In the final "WandaVision" episode, the previously defunct Vision was brought back to life via the White Vision body — a new synthezoid created by S.W.O.R.D. to destroy Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). White Vision was subsequently flooded with all of Original Vision's memories; upon receiving the data, White Vision stated, "I am Vision," then flew off... somewhere... and he hasn't been seen since.
The "VisionQuest" trailer answers some of the questions that have lingered since "WandaVision," as Vision resurfaces as a humble guy working in a British pub — although he did carve a "W+V" heart in the bar. (Aw!) But then Vision takes a trip inside his own mind and his memories, admitting that "I was an Avenger, but I'm not a hero anymore." Inside his mind, we meet several of his companions/mental projections, including James Spader as a bearded Ultron. Vision is convinced his family with Wanda wasn't real... but Ultron shows him he really does have a son out there: "Free us all, and save your son."
More about VisionQuest
Set to premiere on Wednesday, October 14, "VisionQuest" will conclude the "WandaVision" trilogy, which includes both 2021's "WandaVision" and the 2024 follow-up "Agatha All Along," starring Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness.
"Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding," per the official synopsis. "Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive."
We do know some familiar faces will return: James Spader and Faran Tahir will respectively be back as the MCU's Ultron and Raza, while Todd Stashwick ("12 Monkeys"), T'Nia Miller ("The Haunting of Bly Manor"), and Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek") round out the ensemble. Behind the camera, Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") serves as showrunner.
Check out the new "VisionQuest" trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!