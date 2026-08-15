TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Lola Petticrew

THE PERFORMER | Lola Petticrew

THE SHOW | Hulu's "Furious"

THE EPISODE | "Pick a Sticker" (August 10, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | For much of Hulu's "Furious" thus far, serial killer Catherine has seemed largely unflappable. She knows the men on whom she wants to exact revenge — all men who abused her, in some form, in her youth — and she's hardly flinched while leading each of them to their demise.

But Catherine's cool exterior has been masking a hurt and haunted young woman, and Lola Petticrew spent Episode 5 reminding us that Catherine is simply desperate to resolve a years-ago trauma: finding the person who killed her best friend, Isabel. Catherine inched closer to the truth with her torture and interrogation of lawyer Hal (a magnetic Campbell Scott), and Petticrew's performance oscillated all hour long between wounded and menacing.

Take, for example, the steely look in Petticrew's eyes as Catherine pressed Hal for details about the night Isabel died. We could hardly watch as Catherine burned Hal with a hot curling iron, but Petticrew replaced that rage a few scenes later with something akin to childlike wonder as Catherine showed Hal the wedding dress in which she hoped to get married. Catherine and Hal forged an odd, twisted bond over the course of a few hours, and Petticrew so subtly conveyed her character's dilemma over whether to trust — and perhaps even team up with — this man who she believed played a role in her friend's death.

But Catherine was ultimately reminded of Hal's silent complicity in the abuse of many other girls over the years, and Petticrew did her best work when Catherine confronted him about his involvement. "What's the punishment for people who know what's happening and do nothing?" Catherine whispered. "What do they get?" It was a sobering question, and one that Petticrew delivered with a palpable, bone-deep weariness. — Rebecca Luther

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