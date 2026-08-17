Quote Of The Day By Alan Ritchson: 'Serving Others And Creating Work That Makes The World A Better Place Is Really What We're Here For. I'm So...'
Alan Ritchson might be best known for playing the titular drifter in Prime Video's "Reacher," but the actor has enjoyed a robust television career ever since he debuted as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) on The WB's "Smallville."
Ritchson has appeared on a wide variety of shows, including the cult-favorite comedy "Blue Mountain State," the eccentric sci-fi "Blood Drive," and the superhero series "Titans." Ritchson has also made guest appearances in big shows like "CSI: Miami," "Hawaii Five-0," "90210," and "Black Mirror," among others.
Ritchson's portrayal of Jack Reacher on "Reacher" stands out due to the quiet intelligence and deadpan humor that the character embodies, while being an intimidating physical presence at all times. Ritchson's nuanced performance also adds a quiet vulnerability to the character, enriching the show's understanding of a man who is constantly on the move.
Ritchson brings a palpable sense of sincerity and commitment to every role he undertakes, which is why he's bringing us our latest Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Alan Ritchson
"Serving others and creating work that makes the world a better place is really what we're here for. I'm so glad I learned that lesson. It was a hard-fought lesson, and I almost didn't survive. I'm here now to live out that lesson, be open about my struggles and problems, and make the world feel like a beautiful, smaller place."
The above quote comes from Ritchson's 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Ritchson prefaces this by mentioning "an early midlife crisis," which urged him to rethink his purpose and the value he was adding to his life and the people around him.
"I had a very existential breakdown, and it came at a time of tremendous success for me," Ritchson stated, emphasizing his need to redefine what success meant as a fulfilled human being, and not just a successful actor.
Deeper meaning of Alan Ritchson's quote — to help others to cherish the human experience
Ritchson's quote must be contextualized against his willingness to open up about his struggles on social media, where he often shares the highs and lows of being a man, husband, and father. This sense of authenticity, which is removed from the need to always represent a "brand," stems from the lessons learned after Ritchson experienced hard times.
"What got me ready for 'Reacher' was all the losses that I took early on," Ritchson mentioned in the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter. This reiterates the actor's stance on radical empathy, adding further context to his grounded statement about serving others.
More quotes from Alan Ritchson
- "Nature itself teaches us that nothing is destroyed. Everything has the potential to take on a new and greater shape. Molecules become stars, stars become the dust of planets, the dust of planets breeds people, people become aware, and consciousness reaches into the supernatural. I think we for sure carry on." — from a 2026 interview with Interview Magazine
- "I think, in a culture where we're afraid to talk about death or even use the word death, it's necessary to understand our mortality. To become our highest selves, we have to put to death some part of our life, some part of who we are." — from a 2025 interview with GQ
- "I've made it very clear that I, like most audiences, desperately crave original content. I'm committed to finding original, high-adventure, high-concept content." — from his 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter