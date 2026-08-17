Quote Of The Day By Alan Ritchson: 'Serving Others And Creating Work That Makes The World A Better Place Is Really What We're Here For. I'm So...'

Alan Ritchson might be best known for playing the titular drifter in Prime Video's "Reacher," but the actor has enjoyed a robust television career ever since he debuted as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) on The WB's "Smallville."

Ritchson has appeared on a wide variety of shows, including the cult-favorite comedy "Blue Mountain State," the eccentric sci-fi "Blood Drive," and the superhero series "Titans." Ritchson has also made guest appearances in big shows like "CSI: Miami," "Hawaii Five-0," "90210," and "Black Mirror," among others.

Ritchson's portrayal of Jack Reacher on "Reacher" stands out due to the quiet intelligence and deadpan humor that the character embodies, while being an intimidating physical presence at all times. Ritchson's nuanced performance also adds a quiet vulnerability to the character, enriching the show's understanding of a man who is constantly on the move.

Ritchson brings a palpable sense of sincerity and commitment to every role he undertakes, which is why he's bringing us our latest Quote of the Day.