10 Best Episodes Of Everybody Loves Raymond, Ranked

"The Angry Family" lands at No. 10 on this list because it's essentially the entire premise of "Everybody Loves Raymond" condensed into a single episode. When Michael writes a story about a very specific angry family, our core group spends the rest of the episode debating whether there's any truth to the material.

The big twist is that Michael didn't base the story on his family but on a TV show he watches. We learn this at the end, but that reveal recontextualizes the entire episode. Nobody actually accused the Barones of being the angry family — they incriminate themselves by immediately recognizing their own behavior in Michael's story.

From there, we see Ray and Debra confront Michael's teacher, with Debra cutting loose with a brilliant rant about her plight. This leads to a deeper session with the whole family and Father Hubley, where they try to discern the source of the family's anger.

Again, there's a unique psychological approach to the proceedings that makes the episode as fascinating as it is funny. Deep down, the Barones recognize the truth, which makes the situation all the more painful. They are an angry family, perhaps more so than others, but they're simply doing their best — at least, according to Father Hundley — and sometimes that's enough. Leave it to "Raymond" to present such a witty, thoughtful, and insightful look at familial life.