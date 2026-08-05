All 9 Seasons Of Everybody Loves Raymond, Ranked

It's weird to watch the first season of "Everybody Loves Raymond" because it looks and feels so different from the show it would eventually become. Ray Romano even hated the title! The vibe hews closer to a traditional sitcom, complete with familiar plots and fairly one-dimensional characters. Frank and Marie are notably meaner, lacking the warmth that would eventually make their meddling so endearing, while Robert mostly mopes around as the jealous older brother without adding much to the story.

At this point, the show largely revolves around Ray, so even characters like Debra spend more time reacting to his antics than driving their own stories. A handful of forgettable supporting characters (most of whom would eventually disappear) don't help, nor does the slower pacing. Later seasons excel at turning the smallest marital disagreement into an all-out family war, but Season 1 generally sticks with convention and is best described as an edgier "Full House."

That doesn't mean it's not worth watching. Season 1 contains several standout episodes, including "Turkey or Fish," in which Debra serves fish for Thanksgiving, a plan that backfires when Marie arrives with a turkey; "The Game," where the Barones play board games in an attempt to survive a night without cable, leading to petty family squabbling; and the excellent "Diamonds," in which Ray surprises Debra with a new diamond on her engagement ring, only to discover she'd secretly upgraded it years earlier without telling him.