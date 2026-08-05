All 9 Seasons Of Everybody Loves Raymond, Ranked
No sitcom found more comedy in life's smallest frustrations than "Everybody Loves Raymond." Whether arguing over cooking secrets, debating the merits of a toaster as a Christmas gift, or refusing to carry a suitcase upstairs out of sheer stubbornness, the Barones somehow turned the most ordinary family squabbles into comedy gold.
For nine seasons, stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Peter Boyle, and Doris Roberts bickered, sulked, manipulated, and overreacted their way through daily life. More impressively, "Everybody Loves Raymond" managed to remain remarkably consistent during its lengthy run, which is probably why it's lauded so often as one of the best sitcoms of all time. As proof, check out our ranking of all nine seasons of the series. Then, be sure to check out the much-publicized "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunion from 2025.
9. Season 1
It's weird to watch the first season of "Everybody Loves Raymond" because it looks and feels so different from the show it would eventually become. Ray Romano even hated the title! The vibe hews closer to a traditional sitcom, complete with familiar plots and fairly one-dimensional characters. Frank and Marie are notably meaner, lacking the warmth that would eventually make their meddling so endearing, while Robert mostly mopes around as the jealous older brother without adding much to the story.
At this point, the show largely revolves around Ray, so even characters like Debra spend more time reacting to his antics than driving their own stories. A handful of forgettable supporting characters (most of whom would eventually disappear) don't help, nor does the slower pacing. Later seasons excel at turning the smallest marital disagreement into an all-out family war, but Season 1 generally sticks with convention and is best described as an edgier "Full House."
That doesn't mean it's not worth watching. Season 1 contains several standout episodes, including "Turkey or Fish," in which Debra serves fish for Thanksgiving, a plan that backfires when Marie arrives with a turkey; "The Game," where the Barones play board games in an attempt to survive a night without cable, leading to petty family squabbling; and the excellent "Diamonds," in which Ray surprises Debra with a new diamond on her engagement ring, only to discover she'd secretly upgraded it years earlier without telling him.
8. Season 9
Leaping ahead to the final season, the ninth go-round of "Everybody Loves Raymond" boasts plenty of strong episodes and fine performances from all involved. By 2005, however, the writers had stretched the premise past its breaking point. What once felt fresh now carried a distinct staleness that was hard to ignore.
Moreover, the addition of Amy's equally eccentric (if not cartoonish) family in Season 7 led to an influx of quirky characters, often distracting from the Barones. We'll say this several times throughout the article, but "Raymond" worked best when it focused on Ray and Debra, with bite-sized portions of Frank, Marie, Robert, and Amy served on the side. Later seasons made a concerted effort to feature Robert more prominently, which in turn led to far too many supporting players. It's not enough to derail the show, but Season 9 made us long for the simpler days when Ray and Debra squabbled over lemon chicken.
That said, "The Finale" remains one of the better television finales ever produced, with a sharp script, plenty of heart, and a storyline that weaves into the show's title. And look, Season 9 is enjoyable, but in a way that feels more like comfort food than a novelty dish.
7. Season 2
A noticeable improvement over Season 1, the sophomore season abandons many of the more conventional sitcom plots in favor of character-driven stories. Unfortunately, the results are still a bit uneven. For every episode that hints at the greatness to come, such as "The Letter," another reminds viewers that "Everybody Loves Raymond" was still searching for its identity.
"The Checkbook," for example, leans a little too heavily into the "Dumb Ray" concept that occasionally bogs the series down. We buy the idea that Ray can be clueless about his family's needs or too wrapped up in his own selfish pursuits, but portraying him as incapable of balancing a checkbook simply to make Debra look more competent stretches credibility.
Also, while many of the characters begin rounding out into better versions of themselves, Robert still feels like a one-note caricature. Brad Garrett works hard to turn him into something more interesting than a hopelessly put-upon older sibling, but he hasn't quite settled on the perfect iteration.
The supporting cast remains bloated, forcing pointless characters – including "King of Queens" actor Kevin James, who thought the show would flop – into the mix, distracting from the principal players. Of course, even inconsistent "Raymond" still offers amusing entertainment. Season 2 features plenty of episodes that cook, and overall remains a solid evolution for a show still trying to find its footing.
6. Season 8
Usually, a show begins winding down after around six or seven seasons. While "Everybody Loves Raymond" certainly showed cracks during its back half, Season 8 delivers a surprisingly strong late-series run thanks in no small part to Robert and Amy, who nearly received their own spinoff.
Look, the storyline surrounding the couple grew a bit wearisome as the series dragged on. Amy never quite meshed with the rest of the ensemble the way the Barones did. Monica Horan excelled as Robert's warm-hearted foil, but the expanded role occasionally exposed the limits of the character's comedic potential.
Criticisms aside, Robert and Amy's romance supplies the emotional pull needed to keep Season 8 afloat, and there's clearly a concerted effort to give them more storylines to play with. Hilariously, their newfound bliss contrasts sharply against Ray and Debra's day-to-day routine, as seen in episodes like "Thank You Note." And the show even devotes an entire episode to psychoanalyzing Robert's habit of touching his food to his chin.
The season's biggest weakness is that its strongest new stories belong to Robert and Amy rather than Ray and Debra. Granted, there's not much more the show can say about the couple — though their golf outing in the opening episode offers a welcome throwback to earlier days — but it is notable that the series was at its best when Ray and Debra's marriage occupied center stage.
5. Season 7
Arguably the last truly great "Everybody Loves Raymond" season, Season 7 deserves a ton of credit for finding new and interesting ways to expand its characters without abandoning the formula that made the show a success. Moving away from focusing solely on Ray and Debra's marriage, the writers home in on Robert and Amy's evolving relationship, Marie's inability to let go of her children, and Frank's refusal to change.
Still, the writers understand Ray and Debra are their bread and butter, and whip up plenty of terrific episodes that deftly explore their relationship. "Baggage" may well be the funniest episode of the entire series, spinning an absurd premise into comedic gold. After returning from a trip, Ray and Debra leave a suitcase sitting at the top of the stairs. Weeks later and neither will carry it upstairs out of sheer stubbornness. It's a ridiculous premise that somehow becomes a perfect encapsulation of married life, culminating in a brilliant closing gag involving a giant fork and spoon.
Other great episodes include "Robert Needs Money," "The Sigh," and the heartfelt season finale, which finally pays off Robert and Amy's long, often rocky relationship with a wedding worthy of the characters.
Season 7 marks the end of the golden era for "Everybody Loves Raymond," delivering consistently sharp writing and fresh storylines even after seven years. Occasionally, it plays things a little safe, but who cares when the results are this funny?
4. Season 6
Honestly, from this point on, every season is consistently outstanding, so the final four entries are basically splitting hairs over how many memorable episodes they contain. And so, at No. 4, we get Season 6, where viewers will enjoy memorable outings like "Lucky Suit," "Cookies," and "Talk to Your Daughter," all of which offer plenty of insight into our beloved characters and their respective circumstances.
Still, for our money, "Marie's Sculpture" is an all-timer because it once again gives the cast an absurd — but entirely believable — situation to dissect. Marie unknowingly creates a sculpture that resembles, well, a certain female body part. Ray spots the resemblance immediately, setting off another wonderfully petty Barone family feud, particularly after Marie insists on displaying the piece in Ray and Debra's home.
Everyone is so comfortable in their roles that the comedy flows effortlessly from scene to scene. It's astonishing how natural everything feels. Not just in "Marie's Sculpture," but in practically every episode. Every situation feels realistic, right down to the episode where Ray takes a little league basketball game too seriously, or the one in which the family bickers over their yearly Christmas letter.
If there is one negative, it's that Season 6 is perhaps a little too polished. While hilarious, the season never surprises viewers accustomed to its brand of humor. But that's a slight nitpick. Sit back and enjoy.
3. Season 3
It only took two seasons, but "Everybody Loves Raymond" finally hit its stride in Season 3, marking a significant leap in quality. Stripping the series down to its essentials, the writers deliver a sharp, insightful, and frequently hilarious examination of married life through the eyes of everyman Ray Barone. Frank and Marie evolve beyond the cranky in-laws of the first two seasons into more nuanced, fully realized characters, while Debra proves she's just as capable of dishing out punishment as she is of taking it.
Classic episodes like "Getting Even" and "The Toaster" showcase Ray at his absolute best, highlighting the unique blend of pettiness, pride, guilt, and anxiety that would define him for the remainder of the series.
The supporting cast receives equally compelling material. "Working Girl" sends Debra back into the workforce, where she gets an unexpected lesson in humility. "Moving Out" allows Frank and Marie to gain a newfound appreciation for Robert, while "Pants on Fire" forces Marie to confront the realization that Ray wasn't quite the angelic child she'd always imagined.
Every episode crackles with sharp dialogue, relatable conflicts, and exceptional character work, all balanced by enough heart to keep the family dysfunction grounded. A few lingering growing pains (including distracting supporting players) prevent Season 3 from claiming the top spot, but it nevertheless represents the moment "Everybody Loves Raymond" realized its full potential.
2. Season 4
Seasons 4 and 5 are so close in quality they might as well be labeled 1A and 1B. We'll get to the latter in a moment, but it's hard to overstate how remarkable it is for a sitcom to remain this consistently funny four years into its run. From beginning to end, Season 4 fires on all cylinders, delivering one classic episode after another while continuing to deepen its already exceptional cast of characters.
By now, the actors know these characters inside and out. Every comedic beat, awkward silence, and sarcastic jab feels completely natural. Ray self-destructs, Frank steals practically every scene he's in with his acidic wit, Marie manipulates every possible situation imaginable, Robert sulks over his bad luck, and Debra does her best to push back against the Barone clan.
"Bad Moon Rising" hilariously captures Ray's hopeless attempts to navigate Debra's moods during her time of the month, and "The Christmas Picture" places Ray squarely between Debra and Marie during a calamitous holiday photo session. After four seasons, the Barones feel like an actual family we can all relate to, and the result is one of the funniest, sharpest, and most consistently entertaining sitcom seasons ever produced.
1. Season 5
As stated, Seasons 3 and 4 come awfully close, but Season 5 is where "Everybody Loves Raymond" reaches its peak. The season boasts the largest collection of hilarious episodes, the strongest emotional moments, the richest character work, and practically no weak spots.
Every member of the ensemble receives standout material. "Wallpaper" dives deeper into Ray's inability to stand up for himself, "Frank Paints the House" reminds viewers why Peter Boyle was one of television's great sitcom performers, "Net Worth" hilariously exposes Ray's insecurities, and "Fighting In-Laws" provides an unexpected shoulder for Marie to lean on. Heck, even the two-part opener set in Italy finds ways to enhance its characters.
Other standouts include "Super Bowl," where Ray foolishly invites his friend to the big game instead of his father, brother, or wife. When he reluctantly changes his mind and invites Debra, the two engage in one of the most believable marital arguments ever shown on television. It's a perfect example of how the series could drum up huge laughs from the simplest circumstances.
And that's what makes this show, and this season, so darned good. It feels real. As they note in "Knocked Up," life is very much like an episode of "Everybody Loves Raymond" — except it's not funny. "Raymond" allows us to see the humor in our constant struggles, inviting us to laugh at ourselves a little more. To that end, every season works on some level, but Season 5 captures the inner workings of family life the absolute best.