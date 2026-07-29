5 Best Biographical Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

There are all kinds of sources to pull from when it comes to comedy, but the best ideas tend to be personal. Over the years, sitcoms have learned that same lesson, which is why there have been so many of them based on the lives of the comedians that star in them — some of which even going on to become genre-defining series that are still influencing other sitcoms to this day.

The concept of giving a comedian their own show and letting them interject their own stories is nothing new, but some definitely did it better than others. The best biographical sitcoms balance comedy with humanity in a way other shows don't. Here's our list of the five instances where it was done to near perfection.