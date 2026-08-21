A Young Tom Hanks Guest-Starred In A Classic Taxi Episode Revealing Jim Ignatowski's Origin

If you remember "Taxi," then you'll definitely remember the wild cast of characters at the Sunshine Cab company. There was Latka (Andy Kaufman), Louie (Danny DeVito), and, of course, the Reverend Jim Ignatowski played by Christopher Lloyd. Reverend Jim is remembered as one of TV's all time greatest buffoons, but for the first four seasons of the show, not much was actually known about Jim. That is, until the episode "The Road Not Taken" gave fans insight into his past. The two-parter also happened to feature an up-and-coming star by the name of Tom Hanks in the first part.

While Reverend Jim spends most of the series puttering around the cab company in a seemingly permanent state of ... let's call it confusion ... the "Taxi" Season 4 finale reveals that he was once a strait-laced Harvard student. A very different Jim from the one we know walks in on his roommates, including a very stoned Gordon, played by Tom Hanks. Harvard Jim wants nothing to do with the special brownies they're all enjoying, but after some cajoling from his girlfriend, agrees to try just one — which is all it took. While the scene revolves around Jim and his past, there's no denying that Hanks steals the show, making it pretty obvious that he was a star in the making.