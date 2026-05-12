Tom Hanks Played A Short (But Very Special) Role Opposite Michael J. Fox On Family Ties

Before he became the ultimate American Everyman and an Academy Award-winning prestige star, Tom Hanks guest appeared in the NBC sitcom "Family Ties." "Family Ties" centers on liberal, former hippie parents Steven and Elyse Keaton (Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter) — one of the all-time best sitcom couples — raising their conservative, Reagan-era son, Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox), alongside their children Mallory and Jennifer (Justine Bateman and Tina Yothers). It's a funny, heartwarming sitcom about political disagreement that could never be made today.

Tom Hanks plays Ned Donnelly, Elyse Keaton's little brother who visits the Keaton family. Despite appearing for only three episodes throughout the series, his role is memorable because it breaks from the sitcom's typical lighthearted fare. While the first two seasons of "Family Ties" aren't without intense episodes — such as "Give Your Uncle Arthur a Kiss," where Mallory is hit on by her father's co-worker, or "Have Gun, Will Unravel," where the Keatons consider purchasing a gun — Ned's storyline addresses the serious issues of alcoholism and even domestic abuse.

In Season 1, Episodes 14 and 15, Ned appears in a two-parter, "The Fugitive: Part 1" and "Part 2." He's on the run from the FBI after pulling a Robin Hood-like move by embezzling $4.5 million from his company to stop a fraudulent merger and pay the thousands of colleagues who were going to be fired. In Season 2, Episode 14, "Say Uncle," we see Ned after turning himself in to the FBI. He is spiraling from losing his home and job, and turns to alcohol.