The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Law & Order Toronto Season 2, Private Eyes Revival

"Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2 will lead out of "Private Eyes" spin-off "Private Eyes West Coast" (premiering Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m.), which reunites original series leads Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson.

The official logline reads: Private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett "have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast — but their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder. A woman stands over her dead boyfriend with a bloody steak knife in hand. Believing in her innocence, Shade and Angie dive headfirst back into the high stakes world of investigation. The private eyes juggle the challenges of opening a P.I. firm in a new city, and without their friendly Toronto network of sources, Shade and Angie work to build a new community. From tracking down a missing student in the wilderness of British Columbia to extracting a murder confession from a surfer in Tofino, Shade and Angie prove life on the west coast is packed with heart-pounding thrills."

Like "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2, "Private Eyes West Coast" Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.