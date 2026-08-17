The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Law & Order Toronto Season 2, Private Eyes Revival
The CW has set premiere dates for its two scripted offerings this fall, including the Stateside premiere of "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2.
The Canadian offshoot will return Stateside with 10 new episodes beginning Monday, October 5 at 9 p.m., as "Toronto's brightest detective duo, Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Aden Young) and Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe)," report for duty. "With the help of the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit — their boss, Inspector Vivienne Holness (Karen Robinson), Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester (K.C. Collins), pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva (Nicola Correia-Damude), and tech expert, Mark Yohannes (Araya Mengesha) — Graff and Bateman tackle the most high-profile homicides in the city inspired by some of Canada's most infamous headlines, exploring the complexities of family, love, money, and power in Toronto," per the official logline. (The premiere comes three days before "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28 and "Law & Order" Season 26 kick off on NBC.)
Private Eyes West Coast Reunites Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson
"Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2 will lead out of "Private Eyes" spin-off "Private Eyes West Coast" (premiering Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m.), which reunites original series leads Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson.
The official logline reads: Private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett "have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast — but their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder. A woman stands over her dead boyfriend with a bloody steak knife in hand. Believing in her innocence, Shade and Angie dive headfirst back into the high stakes world of investigation. The private eyes juggle the challenges of opening a P.I. firm in a new city, and without their friendly Toronto network of sources, Shade and Angie work to build a new community. From tracking down a missing student in the wilderness of British Columbia to extracting a murder confession from a surfer in Tofino, Shade and Angie prove life on the west coast is packed with heart-pounding thrills."
Like "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2, "Private Eyes West Coast" Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.
What Else Is Airing on The CW This Fall?
As previously reported, The CW's "Scrabble," hosted by Craig Ferguson, and "Trivial Pursuit," hosted by LeVar Burton, will resume their second seasons on Thursday, October 1. Both game shows were previously renewed for Season 3, alongside "Police 24/7," which was picked up for Season 4.