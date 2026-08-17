Hayden Panettiere's Malcolm In The Middle Role Explained

Before Hayden Panettiere landed her career-defining role on the first season of the hit NBC series "Heroes," she had a recurring role on the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." Panettiere played Jessica, a psychological mastermind and occasional love interest of lead character Malcolm (Frankie Muniz). In her first episode in Season 4, Jessica is hired by Hal (Bryan Cranston) as the kids' babysitter and quickly shows how easily she can wrap the boys around her finger.

In a 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Panettiere recalled her experience auditioning for the show. "I only got the role because Bryan Cranston was directing," she explained. "He looked at me and said, 'You're so wrong for this. But we're going to make it work.' That was the first time I had ever experienced someone really taking a chance on me."

Cranston thought Panettiere was "so wrong" for the role because most of her previous roles had her playing sweet and innocent characters. Much like how Cranston's later "Breaking Bad" role would play against audience expectations, Jessica was a sharp turn into unexpected territory for Panettiere. "I loved being able to play a character that was so different from the way I knew people saw me," she told the outlet.