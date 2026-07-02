A Superhero Series With One Of TV's Best First Seasons Is Now On Netflix

After a lengthy absence, all four seasons of "Heroes" are back on Netflix. The superhero drama arrived during the 2000s boom in television science fiction, alongside acclaimed and culturally defining series like "Lost," "Fringe," "Battlestar Galactica," and "Firefly."

"Heroes" made a huge splash when it debuted in 2006. The show about ordinary people discovering they have superhero powers delivered one of the most critically acclaimed freshman seasons of all time, earning eight Emmy nominations and a top-10 finish in the ratings. While both audiences and critics were less enthusiastic about the final two seasons, the show's standout debut helped cement its status as a cult favorite. However, its uneven finish keeps it off most lists of best superhero shows of all time.

After ending in 2010, "Heroes" found a new audience on Netflix before leaving the streamer in 2016. Since then, fans have had a difficult time finding the series in one consistent place. It was one of the NBC series available when Peacock launched in 2020 but was removed in 2025.