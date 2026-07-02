A Superhero Series With One Of TV's Best First Seasons Is Now On Netflix
After a lengthy absence, all four seasons of "Heroes" are back on Netflix. The superhero drama arrived during the 2000s boom in television science fiction, alongside acclaimed and culturally defining series like "Lost," "Fringe," "Battlestar Galactica," and "Firefly."
"Heroes" made a huge splash when it debuted in 2006. The show about ordinary people discovering they have superhero powers delivered one of the most critically acclaimed freshman seasons of all time, earning eight Emmy nominations and a top-10 finish in the ratings. While both audiences and critics were less enthusiastic about the final two seasons, the show's standout debut helped cement its status as a cult favorite. However, its uneven finish keeps it off most lists of best superhero shows of all time.
After ending in 2010, "Heroes" found a new audience on Netflix before leaving the streamer in 2016. Since then, fans have had a difficult time finding the series in one consistent place. It was one of the NBC series available when Peacock launched in 2020 but was removed in 2025.
Heroes struggled to recapture its early success
When "Heroes" debuted, it was considered revolutionary. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off and before superhero shows like "Watchmen" and "The Boys," a series about ordinary people with extraordinary abilities trying to save the world felt fresh. The first season earned widespread acclaim, and even creator Tim Kring was pleased with how it turned out. "I'm never 100 percent satisfied with anything," he said in an interview with How Stuff Works. "But I was pretty pleased that we were able to wrap up that much story and give ourselves enough of a blank slate to start the [next] season with."
Unfortunately, the 2007-2008 WGA strike hit midway through Season 2's production, leaving viewers with only 11 episodes. Because NBC chose not to resume production after the strike ended, the season was left with numerous abandoned storylines and a fractured narrative. The final two seasons saw a massive drop in viewership and that, coupled with sky-high production costs, led NBC to cancel the show after Season 4.
Tim Kring attempted to revive the series in 2015 with a spin-off of sorts, "Heroes Reborn." It was a 13-episode series that he hoped would solve one of the original show's biggest problems. "I was adamant about that show being a 13-episode event series," he said in an interview with Assignment X. "I had always felt that one of the issues with 'Heroes' was the ongoing nature of it was difficult to sustain."