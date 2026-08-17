Emmys 2026 Poll: What Should Win For Outstanding Drama Series?
Can "The Pitt" stitch together a repeat win in the Emmy race for best drama series? Or will another contender sneak in to steal its thunder?
When we look at the eight shows nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at this year's Emmys, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: HBO Max's unsparing medical drama "The Pitt," which won the Emmy in this category last year for its freshman season and looks poised to win again, coming off an acclaimed and highly watched sophomore run.
But it has some familiar competition with three nominees returning from last year: Netflix's political thriller "The Diplomat," Hulu's post-apocalyptic drama "Paradise," and Apple TV's U.K. spy series "Slow Horses." Plus, the HBO period drama "The Gilded Age" is back in the mix again after snagging a nod for Season 2 in 2024.
Elsewhere in this category...
This category also has its fair share of new blood, starting with Apple TV's sci-fi freshman "Pluribus," which boasts an Emmy-friendly pedigree with "Breaking Bad" mastermind Vince Gilligan as creator and showrunner. ("Breaking Bad" won this category twice, we should note.) Also in the running are HBO's new "Game of Thrones" spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — "Thrones" won this category four times, we should also note — and Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors," earning a surprise nod for its second season. (See the full list of 2026 Emmy nominees here.)
So would you like to see "The Pitt" make it two in a row? Or would you rather see another drama take home the Emmy when they're handed out on Monday, September 14, at 8/7c on NBC? We want to hear from you: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.