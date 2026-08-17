Emmys 2026 Poll: What Should Win For Outstanding Drama Series?

Can "The Pitt" stitch together a repeat win in the Emmy race for best drama series? Or will another contender sneak in to steal its thunder?

When we look at the eight shows nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at this year's Emmys, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: HBO Max's unsparing medical drama "The Pitt," which won the Emmy in this category last year for its freshman season and looks poised to win again, coming off an acclaimed and highly watched sophomore run.

But it has some familiar competition with three nominees returning from last year: Netflix's political thriller "The Diplomat," Hulu's post-apocalyptic drama "Paradise," and Apple TV's U.K. spy series "Slow Horses." Plus, the HBO period drama "The Gilded Age" is back in the mix again after snagging a nod for Season 2 in 2024.