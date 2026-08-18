Hayden Panettiere Appeared On The Longest-Running Soap Opera Of All Time

Like so many others in the business, the late "Heroes" and "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere began her acting career as a child. One of her earliest roles was in the world's longest-running daytime soap opera "Guiding Light," which began as an NBC radio drama in 1937 before moving to television in 1952, where it would run until 2009. The New York native made her first appearance in December 1996 and went on to become a regular, staying with the show until 2000.

Panettiere played Lizzie Spaulding, who was involved in some sensational storylines even by soap opera standards. She accidentally killed a man who was threatening her mother and subsequently suffered nightmares and hallucinations where the dead man attended her playtime tea parties. She got kidnapped by the Nursery Rhyme Stalker and was saved by an escaped convict. At one point she survived a major car accident only to be diagnosed with leukemia at the hospital afterward. "You name it, I had it," Panettiere joked in a 2012 interview with Michael Fairman TV.

During that same interview, Panettiere pointed to "Guiding Light" — which made TVLine's list of the best daytime soaps ever made – as one of her most formative acting experiences. "It's such a pivotal time from 4 to 12-years-old, and that is the time that you remember throughout your life, especially something that is so every day, and so constant, and a character that you lived," she said. Mentioning her adult co-stars Grant Aleksander, Ron Raines, and Beth Chamberlin, she added, "If I saw them [today], I would run up to them like I was their child."