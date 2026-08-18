Outer Banks Season 5 Cast: List Of Characters Not Returning After Season 4 Finale

The fifth and final season of "Outer Banks" — which centers on a group of young treasure hunters (and their adversaries) as they search for Blackbeard's amulet and Blue Crown — will look different after the murder of Pogue leader JJ (Rudy Pankow) by his sociopathic father, Chandler Groff (Tony Crane), in the "Outer Banks" Season 4 finale. But is he the only character not in Season 5?

According to Tudum, every main character who survived Season 4 is back for Season 5. Jon B. (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Topper (Austin North), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Rafe (Drew Starkey), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), and Sofia (Fiona Palomo) are returning to grapple with the ways that JJ's death will affect them.

A couple of recurring "Outer Banks" characters have also been confirmed to have more screen time in Season 5. Groff (Crane) has been promoted to a series regular, as has Deputy Shoupe (Cullen Moss). With that said, there are a few notable characters from "Outer Banks" Season 4 who didn't make it to the final season.