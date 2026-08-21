What To Watch Friday: Conan O'Brien Must Go Returns, Anne Hathaway Is Mother Mary, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Conan O'Brien's travelogue returns for Season 3, Anne Hathaway stars in "Mother Mary," and a "Silo" secret is revealed.
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Showtimes for August 21, 2026
The Dynasty: UConn Huskies
The docuseries chronicles the University of Connecticut women's basketball team's historic run under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.
LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem
During a heavy rainstorm, the Princess characters and their sidekick friends take in animals in need while enjoying a cozy day in their castle — but when the animals run amok, chaos erupts.
Mother Mary
Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.
Silo
Knox’s father Gus comes clean about a secret; Charlotte makes a life-changing decision.
9/11 Reunited
The docuseries chronicles stories of survivors who made a deep connection with others amidst the horror of September 11, 2001 — and who now want to meet again.
Unlawful Attraction
A prosecuting attorney is forced to lay low at her recently deceased grandmother's home to avoid retaliation after a high-profile conviction... and winds up in the arms of a criminal; Eve Mauro, Colin Egglesfield, Andy McDermott, and Riley Weston star.
Conan O'Brien Must Go
Season 3 premiere: After riding Mumbai, India's legendary commuter train, Conan tackles the country's monkey problem and helps a fan launch a talk show.
Fightland
London’s gangland is pushed to the brink of war, but for Duke, the consequences strike painfully close to home.
Anna Pigeon
Anna guides a tense group of campers through the backcountry as a fierce storm closes in.