A 2 Broke Girls Reunion Is Finally Happening: Beth Behrs To Join Kat Dennings On Shifting Gears — First Look
It's official: Nearly a decade after "2 Broke Girls" was unceremoniously canceled, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs are reuniting.
Behrs, fresh off her eight-season run on CBS' "The Neighborhood," is set to join Dennings in the Season 3 premiere of her ABC comedy "Shifting Gears," TVLine has learned — a guest role that also reunites her with longtime "2 Broke Girls" showrunner Michelle Nader.
The long-awaited reunion of TV's erstwhile Max Black and Caroline Channing was first teased by Dennings, who promised "Shifting Gears" Instagram followers a very special, secret announcement, before the camera panned to a Guest Check pad with a star drawn over the word "Check" and the message "Stay tuned 2 find out!" Meanwhile, the post's caption read, "Don't forget to tip your servers...," heavily implying that Behrs, who played fellow Williamsburg diner waitress Caroline, would be the mystery guest appearing in Season 3, slated to premiere at midseason on ABC.
TVLine can now confirm that Behrs will guest-star in the premiere as Dr. Johnson, "a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Riley (Dennings) for a back injury." Get a first look at Dennings and Behrs' long-awaited on-screen reunion below:
It was only a matter of time...
Behrs' "Shifting Gears" guest stint was a long time coming. When TVLine spoke with Nader in October 2025, the former "2 Broke Girls" boss made no secret of her desire to reunite Dennings and Behrs on screen.
"We want Beth to come over," Nader said at the time, explaining that scheduling presented the biggest obstacle. Both "Shifting Gears" and "The Neighborhood" taped on Tuesday nights — the former at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, the latter at Radford Studio Center in Studio City — meaning producers would have needed to find a week when Behrs' CBS sitcom was on break and "Shifting Gears" was shooting. Alas, it never worked out for Season 2, which wrapped in February.
Still, Nader was adamant: "We want Beth over here. She's on the priority list of people we want on the show."
As TVLine previously reported, "The Neighborhood" producers had also explored staging a "2 Broke Girls" reunion of their own. Co-showrunner Mike Schiff revealed that Dennings had been considered for a Season 5 guest role opposite Behrs, but wasn't available. The part of Linzie, an old friend from Gemma's beauty pageant past who came to town and made a move on Dave (Max Greenfield), ultimately went to Katlyn Carlson.
TVLine will keep you posted once an airdate for Behrs' episode is announced by ABC. In the meantime, hit the comments and let us know if you're looking forward to Behrs and Dennings' imminent reunion.