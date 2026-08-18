A 2 Broke Girls Reunion Is Finally Happening: Beth Behrs To Join Kat Dennings On Shifting Gears — First Look

It's official: Nearly a decade after "2 Broke Girls" was unceremoniously canceled, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs are reuniting.

Behrs, fresh off her eight-season run on CBS' "The Neighborhood," is set to join Dennings in the Season 3 premiere of her ABC comedy "Shifting Gears," TVLine has learned — a guest role that also reunites her with longtime "2 Broke Girls" showrunner Michelle Nader.

The long-awaited reunion of TV's erstwhile Max Black and Caroline Channing was first teased by Dennings, who promised "Shifting Gears" Instagram followers a very special, secret announcement, before the camera panned to a Guest Check pad with a star drawn over the word "Check" and the message "Stay tuned 2 find out!" Meanwhile, the post's caption read, "Don't forget to tip your servers...," heavily implying that Behrs, who played fellow Williamsburg diner waitress Caroline, would be the mystery guest appearing in Season 3, slated to premiere at midseason on ABC.

TVLine can now confirm that Behrs will guest-star in the premiere as Dr. Johnson, "a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Riley (Dennings) for a back injury." Get a first look at Dennings and Behrs' long-awaited on-screen reunion below: