Save The Dates: Florence Pugh In East Of Eden, Lifetime's September Movie Slate, And More
Netflix has set a Thursday, October 1 premiere for its seven-part "East of Eden" adaptation starring Florence Pugh.
The MCU star will bring Cathy Ames to life in Zoe Kazan's take on the John Steinbeck classic. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott ("Girls") as Adam Trask, Mike Faist ("Panic") as Charles Trask, Hoon Lee ("Your Friends and Neighbors") as Lee, Tracy Letts ("The Lowdown") as Cyrus Trask, Martha Plimpton ("Task") as Faye, Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones") as Samuel Hamilton, Joseph Zada ("We Were Liars") as Cal Trask, and Joe Anders ("Bonus Track") as Aron Trask. Watch a previously released teaser below.
"East of Eden" is one of two classic literary adaptations arriving on Netflix this fall, alongside a new take on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. The latter is still awaiting a release date.
In other scheduling news...
- Lifetime has revealed its September film slate, including "Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story" (Saturday, September 12 at 8/7c), starring Sherri Shepherd and Dondré Whitfield and recounting the story of the final survivor rescued from Ground Zero after the September 11 attacks; "Sole Survivor of Flight 119" (Saturday, September 19 at 8/7c), starring Joy Bryant and Sarah Wayne Callies and following the lone survivor of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle; and "The Ocean Between Them" (Saturday, September 26 at 8/7c), starring Rebecca Gayheart, Jessica Lord, and Gayheart's real-life daughter Georgia Dane, and centering on a young woman stranded at sea after a storm — and her mother's desperate search to bring her home. Watch a promo for all three movies:
- HGTV will premiere the new competition series "A Very Haunted Renovation" on Tuesday, September 15 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Anna Camp ("Pitch Perfect"), the six-episode series will see six designers live inside Fremont, Ohio's haunted Bihl Manor for 31 days as they compete to transform the home from top to bottom and win a $50,000 prize. Design expert Michel Smith Boyd will mentor and evaluate the contestants alongside guest judges Hannah Beachler, Jack Osbourne, Billy Porter, Cassandra Peterson, Eli Roth, and LuLu Wilson. Watch a sneak peek:
- Paramount+ will premiere the new unscripted series "Team Moms: Baseball" on Thursday, September 24. Executive-produced by Kim Kardashian, the series "follows a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy: a premier baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona, dedicated to molding the next generation of star athletes," according to the official logline. While the kids compete on the field, the drama unfolds in the stands, where the parents are their children's biggest champions and each other's fiercest critics. Friendships are tested, and rivalries emerge; proving that baseball is more than a game, it's a lifestyle."
- BritBox has released a trailer for "Ludwig" Season 2. The six-episode season will premiere on Tuesday, October 13.