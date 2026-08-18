Save The Dates: Florence Pugh In East Of Eden, Lifetime's September Movie Slate, And More

Netflix has set a Thursday, October 1 premiere for its seven-part "East of Eden" adaptation starring Florence Pugh.

The MCU star will bring Cathy Ames to life in Zoe Kazan's take on the John Steinbeck classic. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott ("Girls") as Adam Trask, Mike Faist ("Panic") as Charles Trask, Hoon Lee ("Your Friends and Neighbors") as Lee, Tracy Letts ("The Lowdown") as Cyrus Trask, Martha Plimpton ("Task") as Faye, Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones") as Samuel Hamilton, Joseph Zada ("We Were Liars") as Cal Trask, and Joe Anders ("Bonus Track") as Aron Trask. Watch a previously released teaser below.

"East of Eden" is one of two classic literary adaptations arriving on Netflix this fall, alongside a new take on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. The latter is still awaiting a release date.