Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Lead Actor In A Drama Series?

Last year's Emmy winner for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is looking for a second straight victory — but four other industry veterans are hoping to spoil the party.

When we look at the five lead drama actors in the running for the Emmy this year, one stands out as the clear favorite: Noah Wyle, who won this award last year for his work as Dr. Robby on the widely acclaimed HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt." (He also earned five Emmy nominations during his years on another hit medical drama: NBC's "ER.")

But a repeat win for Wyle isn't a done deal, of course, with two former Emmy winners also competing in this category: Mark Ruffalo, up for playing FBI agent Tom Brandis on the HBO freshman crime drama "Task"; and Sterling K. Brown, nominated for the second straight year for playing former Secret Service agent Xavier Collins on the Hulu thriller "Paradise."