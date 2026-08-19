Save The Dates: Catherine Zeta-Jones In Kill Jackie, Scary Movie Hits Streaming, And More

An Oscar winner is on the run in AMC+'s new thriller "Kill Jackie."

The eight-episode series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones will premiere Friday, October 2 exclusively on AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly. Based on the novel "The Price You Pay," the series stars Zeta-Jones as art dealer Jackie Price, who is "trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler," per the official synopsis.

"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers that The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her," the synopsis continues. "Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail... and her buried secrets lead her closer to home, with surprising consequences."

The cast also includes Daniel Ings ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), Sidse Babett Knudsen ("Westworld"), and Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy"). Tom Butterworth ("Gangs of London") serves as co-creator and showrunner.