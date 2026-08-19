Save The Dates: Catherine Zeta-Jones In Kill Jackie, Scary Movie Hits Streaming, And More
An Oscar winner is on the run in AMC+'s new thriller "Kill Jackie."
The eight-episode series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones will premiere Friday, October 2 exclusively on AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly. Based on the novel "The Price You Pay," the series stars Zeta-Jones as art dealer Jackie Price, who is "trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler," per the official synopsis.
"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers that The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her," the synopsis continues. "Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail... and her buried secrets lead her closer to home, with surprising consequences."
The cast also includes Daniel Ings ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), Sidse Babett Knudsen ("Westworld"), and Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy"). Tom Butterworth ("Gangs of London") serves as co-creator and showrunner.
In other scheduling news...
* "Scary Movie" — aka the sixth movie in the "Scary Movie" franchise that hit theaters in June — will make its streaming debut on Thursday, September 3 on Paramount+. The comedy brings back original cast members Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall to satirize a whole new crop of horror movies.
* Jamie Foxx's new comedy special "Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" will premiere Wednesday, October 7 on Hulu. In it, Foxx "delivers a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet."
* The cable news channel MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) will begin offering a paid subscription service on Wednesday, September 9. Available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, the "Membership" will offer subscribers "ad-free articles and video on demand, original creator content, and a 24/7 live stream of MS NOW's television programming," as well as "new opportunities to connect with MS NOW journalists and the MS NOW community."
* Netflix has released a trailer for the Alix Earle docuseries "Earle Meets World," premiering Friday, September 4 on the streamer: