Jensen Ackles' Acting Debut Was In This Award-Winning '90s PBS Kids TV Show

"Wishbone" may seem like a random place for a future star to pop up, but it actually makes sense when you learn that the show was produced entirely in Northern Texas. Episodes were often shot in the towns of Allen, Grapevine, and Plano, with the primary filming location being Plano ranch, where the pooch who played Wishbone (credited as Soccer the Dog) actually lived. Jensen Ackles is from Richardson, which is less than a 10-minute drive to Plano.

Not long after making his debut in "Wishbone," Ackles made the move to Los Angeles and landed the role of Eric Brady in the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives," a part he would play for almost 450 episodes between 1997 and 2000. He quickly scooped a Soap Opera Digest Award for his work on the show, which turned him into a local celebrity back home. When he sat down for an interview on "Good Morning Texas" in 1998, he revealed that his biggest inspiration was his father, Alan Ackles, who is also an actor.

"He always calls me and keeps me grounded," Jensen said. "I think the biggest thing that he told me was, when I was auditioning for everything, he said to me, 'If you get it, you get it, if you don't, you don't, it's no big deal.'" Father and son would later appear onscreen together in a "Supernatural" Season 8 episode titled "Heartache." Alan Ackles played Detective Pike, a Minneapolis homicide cop who interacts with the Winchesters during their investigation into a string of murders where the victims have had their hearts torn out.