A Carol Burnett Show Spin-Off Nearly Destroyed One Of The Star's Closest Friendships

"The Carol Burnett Show" is one of the TV shows with the most Emmy wins, and during its epic run, there was no shortage of recurring sketches. One of the most popular featured a Vicki Lawrence character known as Mama, a tough Southern woman surrounded by her family, played by Carol Burnett, Harvey Korman, and others. "The Family" skits were so popular that the idea was spun off into its own show, "Mama's Family." Unfortunately, bringing the show to life nearly ruined the relationship between Burnett and Lawrence.

As "The Carol Burnett Show" was winding down, the idea of giving Mama her own show came about. First there was a TV movie, "Eunice," featuring all of the stars from the sketch and centering around Carol Burnett's title character. Following that, NBC greenlit the series "Mama's Family," which put Vicki Lawrence's Mama character at the center and moved Burnett and Harvey Korman to recurring or guest roles. The show never quite garnered a solid following, and after two seasons of dismal ratings, it was canceled.

Normally, that's where the story ends, but in this case, it's where the real story begins. Two years after the show was canceled, Lawrence was offered an opportunity from a different production company to revive the show in syndication, which she accepted. That made it one of the rare shows to come back from cancellation. Unfortunately, soon after, she received a similar offer from Carol Burnett herself.